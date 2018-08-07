AirAsia Berhad : offers ‘Super Steady’ National Day Sale from SGD0.53

SINGAPORE, 7 August 2018 - Celebrate the National Day holiday by flying to amazing Asean destinations with AirAsia.

Fly from Singapore to exciting holiday spots in Malaysia such as Kuching, Langkawi and Penang or to beautiful destinations in Thailand - Phuket and Krabi with base fare starting from SGD0.53*. The promotional fare is available for booking on airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app from now to 12 August 2018 for the travel period between now and 31 January 2019.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh said, 'Happy birthday Singapore! We are pleased to offer the 'Super Steady' sale starting from SGD0.53* to celebrate Singapore's 53rd National Day. We hope Singaporeans will take this opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones in uncharted destinations and embark on a unique journey together with us.

'With our high flight frequency to the Lion City, we hope to bring Singaporeans back to their country to celebrate the National Day. We also encourage our guests from the neighbouring countries to fly to Singapore to experience the iconic celebration,' she added.

AirAsia Group operates 317 direct flights weekly from Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) to 16 exciting destinations, including 6 destinations in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu), 3 destinations in Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi), 6 destinations in Indonesia (Bali, Bandung, Jakarta, Medan, Semarang, and Yogyakarta) as well as one destination in the Philippines (Cebu).

*Promotional fare quoted is for base only not inclusive of taxes and fees. Fare shown is for BIG members only. Terms and conditions apply.