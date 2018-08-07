Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : offers ‘Super Steady’ National Day Sale from SGD0.53

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:56am CEST

SINGAPORE, 7 August 2018 - Celebrate the National Day holiday by flying to amazing Asean destinations with AirAsia.

Fly from Singapore to exciting holiday spots in Malaysia such as Kuching, Langkawi and Penang or to beautiful destinations in Thailand - Phuket and Krabi with base fare starting from SGD0.53*. The promotional fare is available for booking on airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app from now to 12 August 2018 for the travel period between now and 31 January 2019.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh said, 'Happy birthday Singapore! We are pleased to offer the 'Super Steady' sale starting from SGD0.53* to celebrate Singapore's 53rd National Day. We hope Singaporeans will take this opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones in uncharted destinations and embark on a unique journey together with us.

'With our high flight frequency to the Lion City, we hope to bring Singaporeans back to their country to celebrate the National Day. We also encourage our guests from the neighbouring countries to fly to Singapore to experience the iconic celebration,' she added.

AirAsia Group operates 317 direct flights weekly from Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) to 16 exciting destinations, including 6 destinations in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu), 3 destinations in Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi), 6 destinations in Indonesia (Bali, Bandung, Jakarta, Medan, Semarang, and Yogyakarta) as well as one destination in the Philippines (Cebu).

For latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, please follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

*Promotional fare quoted is for base only not inclusive of taxes and fees. Fare shown is for BIG members only. Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 04:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aDOHA BANK : Recognized as ‘2018’s Most Outstanding Business Bank’ in Qatar by CV Magazine
PU
07:06aUNICREDIT : a Pan-european Winner. 2Q18 and 1H18 Group Results
PU
07:05aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Post DHL Group: Q2 EBIT in line with expectations
EQ
07:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strategy implementation progressing, operating profit for H1 2018 of EUR689m
EQ
07:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strategy implementation progressing, operating profit for H1 2018 of EUR689m
EQ
07:05aTECHNOTRANS : benefits from strong technology business
EQ
07:05aImplenia wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
TE
07:04aKRAFT HEINZ : Company news in brief
AQ
07:02aIMPLENIA : wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
AQ
07:01aCELYAD : Appoints Filippo Petti as Chief Financial Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
2Asian stocks struggle as trade anxiety weighs
3APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
4ICAHN TO SEND LETTER TO OPPOSE CIGNA-EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL: WSJ
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.