AirAsia Berhad : pledges RM1 million in support of Malaysian badminton

08/06/2018 | 06:21am CEST

SEPANG, 6 August 2018 - AirAsia continues its support for Malaysian badminton by pledging a RM1 million flight sponsorship through the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for national players to compete at regional tournaments in the coming year.

The announcement was marked by a cheque presentation by Executive Chairman of AirAsia Group Berhad and Group CEO of AirAsia X, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun to BAM President Dato' Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria at RedQ, the airline's headquarters in Malaysia.

Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said, 'We are very proud to renew our support for Malaysian badminton following last year's AirAsia-BAM National Junior League title sponsorship. We are pleased to continue our support to help ease the journey for our national players and assist them in their attempt to take out the Asean or world titles.'

Dato' Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said, 'We are very glad for the ongoing support provided by AirAsia. This sponsorship will go a long way in enabling our national players to train and compete in regional tournaments. It is evident that AirAsia is committed to developing the local sports scene to support our national athletes.'

The year-long flight sponsorship valued at RM1 million is part of AirAsia's #DARETODREAM campaign which reinforces the airline as a dream-enabler, developing the local sports scene while supporting Malaysian athletes from all levels with a single goal in mind - to put the nation on the world map.

Over the years, AirAsia has supported numerous athletes in their quest for success including track cyclists Azizulhasni Awang and bodybuilder athlete Faiz Ariffin as well as bowler Syaidatul Afifah to name a few.

For the latest updates, please follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 04:20:04 UTC
