Airborne Wireless Network : to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airborne Wireless Network (OTC QB: ABWN) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 11-14, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Event: 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel – The Promenade - White

Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. PST

*Please double check conference agenda as times may be subject to change by conference provider

Airborne Wireless Network CEO Mike J. Warren will deliver the Company's corporate presentation and discuss its Infinitus Super HighwayTM, the Company's disruptive fully-meshed network for global connectivity, and recent highlights which include its successful proof of concept testing. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

About 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Following the success of the previous years' events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors including business services, cleantech, industrial growth & solar, consumer, healthcare, resources: oil & gas / metals & mining, technology, Internet and media. This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives, and service providers has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space.

About Airborne Wireless Network

The Company intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital information superhighway in the sky. The Company intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage and connectivity. The Company does not intend to provide retail customer coverage to end users but, instead, act as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies.

Currently, the world's connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground-based fiber and satellites. The Company believes that the Company's airborne digital highway may be a solution to fill the world's connectivity void. The Company's network, once developed, should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, in addition to connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

For further information see: www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:



This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward- looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, availability of capital; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans; our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform; competition in the industry in which we operate and market; general industry conditions; general economic factors; the impact of industry regulation; technological advances; new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties or delays; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Contact:

[email protected]

805-583-4302



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airborne-wireless-network-to-present-at-the-30th-annual-roth-conference-300608637.html

SOURCE Airborne Wireless Network