Airspan and Sprint are proud to have been selected as the winner of the
Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough award in recognition of the ground
breaking and successful mass deployment of the first all-wireless indoor
small cell, the Magic Box, specifically designed to improve network
efficiency, increase data speeds and enhance user experience.
“We are delighted to have our innovative Magic Box recognized by the
GSMA and judges in a highly competitive category with some of the
largest companies in the world,” said Robert Kingsley, Director of Small
Cell and WiFi Development at Sprint. “The simplicity of installation and
built-in intelligence of the Magic Box is making our customers’ network
experience better every day.”
“Our partnership with Sprint makes real the long-promised abilities of
small cells to improve network efficiency and cost-effectively expand
network coverage and capacity,” said Eric Stonestrom, CEO Airspan
Networks. “The Magic Box finally answers the call for a self-installed,
low cost, high-performance solution to network coverage issues.”
The Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough award highlights the
contribution that Mobile Operators, manufacturers, and suppliers make to
increase mobile usage, expand the user experience, and help expand
business opportunities.
This very wide-ranging category includes components, microprocessors,
memory, chipsets, screens, audio, batteries, operating systems, APIs to
name but a few and even looks at design innovation and form-factors. It
recognizes the tremendous diversity of the global mobile ecosystem as it
continues to innovate and add new dimensions to the customer experience,
and Sprint and Airspan are honored to be 2018 GLOMO award recipients.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006808/en/