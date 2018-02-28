Log in
Airspan : and Sprint Selected as the Winner of "Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough" at GLOMO 2018 Awards

02/28/2018 | 01:31am CET

Airspan and Sprint are proud to have been selected as the winner of the Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough award in recognition of the ground breaking and successful mass deployment of the first all-wireless indoor small cell, the Magic Box, specifically designed to improve network efficiency, increase data speeds and enhance user experience.

“We are delighted to have our innovative Magic Box recognized by the GSMA and judges in a highly competitive category with some of the largest companies in the world,” said Robert Kingsley, Director of Small Cell and WiFi Development at Sprint. “The simplicity of installation and built-in intelligence of the Magic Box is making our customers’ network experience better every day.”

“Our partnership with Sprint makes real the long-promised abilities of small cells to improve network efficiency and cost-effectively expand network coverage and capacity,” said Eric Stonestrom, CEO Airspan Networks. “The Magic Box finally answers the call for a self-installed, low cost, high-performance solution to network coverage issues.”

The Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough award highlights the contribution that Mobile Operators, manufacturers, and suppliers make to increase mobile usage, expand the user experience, and help expand business opportunities.

This very wide-ranging category includes components, microprocessors, memory, chipsets, screens, audio, batteries, operating systems, APIs to name but a few and even looks at design innovation and form-factors. It recognizes the tremendous diversity of the global mobile ecosystem as it continues to innovate and add new dimensions to the customer experience, and Sprint and Airspan are honored to be 2018 GLOMO award recipients.


© Business Wire 2018
