Akademia Górniczo Hutnicza : MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy – application rounds

01/06/2018 | 01:04am CET

07.01.2018

Application Round 0

  • Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in March 2018)
  • Targeted students: EU and non-EU students
  • Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best applicants from all nationalities

November 13, 2017 - application round 0 opens
January 7, 2018 - application round 0 closes (midnight CET)
January 22, 2018 - deadline to send English language results
Second week of Feb 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.
March 2018 - start of the programme

Application Round 1

  • Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in Fall 2018)
  • Targeted students: EU and non-EU students
  • Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best applicants from all nationalities

January 8, 2018 - application round 1 opens
February 25, 2018 - application round 1 closes (midnight CET)
March 25, 2018 - deadline to send English language results
End of April 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.
August-October 2018 - start of the programme

Application Round 2

  • Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in Fall 2018)
  • Targeted students: EU and non-EU students
  • Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best EU applicants only

February 26, 2018 - application round 2 opens
April 22, 2018 - application round 2 closes (midnight CET)
May 15, 2018 - deadline to send in English language results
End of June 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.
August - October 2018 - start of the programme

For start in the Fall of 2018, all non-EU students are strongly advised to apply within the first application round as a later application may lead to problems in obtaining a visa.

All scholarships and fee waivers for non-EU students are allocated upon an indicative base awarded in application round 0 and 1 only.

Akademia Górniczo-Hutnicza published this content on 07 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 00:04:02 UTC.

