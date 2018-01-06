Akademia Górniczo Hutnicza : MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy – application rounds

07.01.2018
Application Round 0
Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in March 2018)
Targeted students: EU and non-EU students
Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best applicants from all nationalities
November 13, 2017 - application round 0 opens
January 7, 2018 - application round 0 closes (midnight CET)
January 22, 2018 - deadline to send English language results
Second week of Feb 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.
March 2018 - start of the programme
Application Round 1
Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in Fall 2018)
Targeted students: EU and non-EU students
Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best applicants from all nationalities
January 8, 2018 - application round 1 opens
February 25, 2018 - application round 1 closes (midnight CET)
March 25, 2018 - deadline to send English language results
End of April 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.
August-October 2018 - start of the programme
Application Round 2
Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in Fall 2018)
Targeted students: EU and non-EU students
Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best EU applicants only
February 26, 2018 - application round 2 opens
April 22, 2018 - application round 2 closes (midnight CET)
May 15, 2018 - deadline to send in English language results
End of June 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.
August - October 2018 - start of the programme
For start in the Fall of 2018, all non-EU students are strongly advised to apply within the first application round as a later application may lead to problems in obtaining a visa.
All scholarships and fee waivers for non-EU students are allocated upon an indicative base awarded in application round 0 and 1 only.
