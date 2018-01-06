Akademia Górniczo Hutnicza : MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy – application rounds

07.01.2018

Application Round 0

Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in March 2018)

Targeted students: EU and non-EU students

Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best applicants from all nationalities

November 13, 2017 - application round 0 opens

January 7, 2018 - application round 0 closes (midnight CET)

January 22, 2018 - deadline to send English language results

Second week of Feb 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.

March 2018 - start of the programme

Application Round 1

Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in Fall 2018)

Targeted students: EU and non-EU students

Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best applicants from all nationalities

January 8, 2018 - application round 1 opens

February 25, 2018 - application round 1 closes (midnight CET)

March 25, 2018 - deadline to send English language results

End of April 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.

August-October 2018 - start of the programme

Application Round 2

Programme: MSc Clean Fossil and Alternative Fuels Energy (with start in Fall 2018)

Targeted students: EU and non-EU students

Scholarships and fee waivers: available for the best EU applicants only

February 26, 2018 - application round 2 opens

April 22, 2018 - application round 2 closes (midnight CET)

May 15, 2018 - deadline to send in English language results

End of June 2018 - official notification of acceptance, letters of admission, etc.

August - October 2018 - start of the programme

For start in the Fall of 2018, all non-EU students are strongly advised to apply within the first application round as a later application may lead to problems in obtaining a visa.

All scholarships and fee waivers for non-EU students are allocated upon an indicative base awarded in application round 0 and 1 only.