Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Shortlisted for Transatlantic Finance Team of the Year

05/22/2018 | 12:50am CEST

(London) - Akin Gump is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted in the category 'Transatlantic Finance Team of the Year' for the Transatlantic Legal Awards 2018 from The American Lawyer and Legal Week.

The firm is shortlisted for its work in advising long-standing client Bridas Corporation on the formation of an integrated energy company through the combination of Bridas and BP's interests in oil and gas producer Pan American Energy and Bridas' interest in refiner and marketer Axion Energy. Further details on that transaction, and the firm's role, can be found here.

The awards, which 'recognize excellence in handling transatlantic matters,' will be given out at an event to be held in London on June 14.

Founded in 1945, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

###

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 22:49:04 UTC
