Aktia the best Finnish Fixed Income Fund House again

Aktia was the best Fixed Income Fund House in Morningstar’s Finland Awards 2018. Further, Aktia’s Corporate Bond+ fund was still in the top three in the category of Fixed Income funds Aktia Asset Management has been at the top of Morningstar’s Fixed Income House of the year evaluations since 2013. The long-term success is a token of Aktia’s unique know-how.

“We value the results highly because it has been difficult for Finnish asset managers to be included in the global competition”, says Jetro Siekkinen, deputy managing director of Aktia Asset Management. “The award is a token that our active portfolio management has been successful in the long run. Our success is based on our systematically developed competence in fixed income fund products, and our specialisation over the years is rewarded”, says Siekkinen.

Aktia Asset Management has allocated its expertise to three main areas in fixed income asset classes: global inflation loans, European corporate loans and government loans for developing countries. Asset management is active, requires comprehensive know-how, and the right signals must be identified in a massive flow of information. The key to our success is the understanding of for instance global interest trends, the development of corporate loan markets and the economies of developing countries, what drives their growth and inflation and their political risks.

To make it to the top three, the company's funds need to have a very good, five-year profit/risk ratio. The success of Aktia’s fixed income funds and Aktia's excellent asset management benefit all customers from institutional investors to private customers. Morningstar has awarded Aktia as the best fixed income manager also in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Further, Aktia has been the only Finnish service provider in the top three in 2016 and 2017.

Morningstar is a leading hub of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Every year, Morningstar grants awards to fund companies in three main categories (equity, interest and mixed funds) and to individual funds in six categories. Funds are always compared to other funds competing in the same fund category. In all categories, the review is based on the funds’ yield and risk during the last five years.





