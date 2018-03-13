Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aktia the best Finnish Fixed Income Fund House again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 11:00am CET

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
13.3.2018 at 12:00


Aktia was the best Fixed Income Fund House in Morningstar’s Finland Awards 2018. Further, Aktia’s Corporate Bond+ fund was still in the top three in the category of Fixed Income funds Aktia Asset Management has been at the top of Morningstar’s Fixed Income House of the year evaluations since 2013. The long-term success is a token of Aktia’s unique know-how.

“We value the results highly because it has been difficult for Finnish asset managers to be included in the global competition”, says Jetro Siekkinen, deputy managing director of Aktia Asset Management. “The award is a token that our active portfolio management has been successful in the long run. Our success is based on our systematically developed competence in fixed income fund products, and our specialisation over the years is rewarded”, says Siekkinen.

Aktia Asset Management has allocated its expertise to three main areas in fixed income asset classes: global inflation loans, European corporate loans and government loans for developing countries. Asset management is active, requires comprehensive know-how, and the right signals must be identified in a massive flow of information. The key to our success is the understanding of for instance global interest trends, the development of corporate loan markets and the economies of developing countries, what drives their growth and inflation and their political risks.

To make it to the top three, the company's funds need to have a very good, five-year profit/risk ratio.  The success of Aktia’s fixed income funds and Aktia's excellent asset management benefit all customers from institutional investors to private customers. Morningstar has awarded Aktia as the best fixed income manager also in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Further, Aktia has been the only Finnish service provider in the top three in 2016 and 2017.

Morningstar is a leading hub of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Every year, Morningstar grants awards to fund companies in three main categories (equity, interest and mixed funds) and to individual funds in six categories. Funds are always compared to other funds competing in the same fund category. In all categories, the review is based on the funds’ yield and risk during the last five years.


Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Deputy Managing Director Jetro Siekkinen, Aktia Asset Management Ltd, tel. +358 50 550 2347

From:
Information officer, Anders Wikström, Aktia Bank Plc, tel. 010 247 6294


Aktia provides a broad range of solutions within banking, asset management, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 380,000 customers who are served at branch offices and via web, mobile interfaces as well as telephone services. Aktia's shares (AKTAV, AKTRV) are listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aQATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : Security Services for Sharp Village & Spa
AQ
11:18aCheck Point Founder and CEO Gil Shwed Awarded Israel's Top Honor - The Israel Prize in High Tech and Innovation | Check Point Software
AQ
11:17aSHAKE SHACK : coming to Freehold Township?
AQ
11:17aConstruction of B/T Road from Ustarana Area Kohi Bahara to Sherani Tehsil Darazinda and National Highway
AQ
11:17aQATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : Modification of Emergency Electrical Load and Domestic Water Network Doha Movenpick Hotel
AQ
11:16aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products (Chicken Eggs) in the City`s General Educational Institutions in 2018
AQ
11:16aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products for the Needs of Kgbuo "Srcn" Sail of Hope "
AQ
11:16aPARA RESOURCES : Provides Update on Gold Road Mine
AQ
11:16aTechnical Perspectives on Specialty Retail Stocks -- Tractor Supply, Ulta Beauty, ZAGG, and Zumiez
PR
11:15aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products (Compote Mixture) (1112-Ea)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
4AHOLD DELHAIZE : AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
5ENEL : Germany's RWE forecasts dividend hike after Innogy break-up

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.