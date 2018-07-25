Log in
Alabama Department Of Commerce : Honda to invest $54.8 million in Alabama expansion project

07/25/2018

'Honda is a cornerstone of Alabama's vibrant automotive industry,' said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

'The company continues to show confidence in its local workforce, with new investments that fuel innovative technologies sought by customers around the world.'

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Honda has more than 4,500 employees at its $2.6 billion plant in Lincoln, which has the capacity to produce more than 340,000 vehicles and engines each year. Its lineup includes the Odyssey minivan, Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup, as well as the V-6 engines that power all three models.

Last year, workers built a record number of Pilots as part of a total output of 357,316 minivans, sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and V-6 engines.

The factory has an annual estimated economic impact in the state of $6.8 billion, according to a University of Alabama analysis.

Alabama Department Of Commerce published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 23:37:01 UTC
