Alabama Emergency Management Agency : Some Wintry Precipitation Today, Bitterly Cold Temperatures This Week

By Jim Stefkovich, Meteorologist, Alabama Emergency Management Agency

CLANTON - As of Sunday, ‪at 6 a.m., cold air is moving southward with temperatures in north Alabama already in the mid 20s. The surface freezing line was just north of I-20 and moving southward. This line should reach a Demopolis - Clanton - Alexander City line around 11 a.m. today. North of this line, temperatures will likely remain below 32 degrees for most of the afternoon. Temperatures south of this line to near a Thomasville (Clarke County) - Troy - Phenix City line will drop into the middle to upper 30s during the afternoon. ‬

‪Concerning precipitation, there are no changes to the Winter Weather Advisory area since yesterday. The good news is that the precipitation is both light and scattered, and thus, not all areas in the advisory area will even have precipitation. In addition, precipitation will generally be 0.01-0.05 or less, reducing the chances of widespread impacts. With this said, some of the rain is 'showery' in nature, so isolated spots could have issues if surface temperatures are at or below freezing.‬

‪All precipitation in the advisory area should be ending from north to south between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.‬

‪A Hard Freeze Warnings is now in effect for the counties shaded in purple beginning January 1 at midnight.‬

###