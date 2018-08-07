Log in
Alarm com : This Back-to-School Essential Keeps Delivering all Year

08/07/2018 | 01:51pm EDT
Time flies when you're a parent. So does money. For example: is it already a year since your last back-to-school shopping extravaganza?

At least some parenting purchases have more staying power than a new backpack. Take smart home security powered by Alarm.com, a back-to-school essential for many working families with older children.

With an array of after-school safeguards for your kids, it delivers peace of mind throughout the school year, and for years to come. Your kids can even grow into it as they become more independent-which is more than we can say for their new sneakers.

Fewer keys means fewer worries

As soon as your kids are old enough to arrive home on their own, Alarm.com starts making things easier with keyless smart locks and user codes for easy access.

Unlike keys, user codes can't be dropped, lost on the bus, or left in the door. If forgotten, its owner can ring the doorbell camera and you can unlock the door from work. Like a set of keys, however, your child's first user code can still confer a sense of responsibility that they'll love.

Find out more: Four Ways to Use a Smart Lock

Technology makes check-ins less challenging

With every school year, your kids grow a little more independent. Meanwhile, you worry just as much as you ever did, and you need to know they're okay after school.

Your Alarm.com app is here to help, offering peace of mind via quick, visual check-ins. You can see a quick snapshot from any Image Sensor, view a live feed from your indoor or outdoor cameras, and even get front-door video clips of your kids arriving home.

If you prefer a hands-off approach, Alarm.com also offers a range of custom alerts for specific activity and events, such as the kids not arriving home on time, or even the videogame cabinet being open for too long.

Find out more: Four Essential Alarm.com Back-to-School Alerts

Smart reminders ensure that your house stays secure

As kids get older, they have more going on, which means they forget things. Unfortunately, this often includes securing the house when they're last to leave.

Alarm.com can help with actionable smartphone reminders. Once your teens have their own Alarm.com app, your house can remind them directly if a door isn't locked, or the garage is open, or the security system isn't armed when it should be. They'll be able to fix things quickly with a remote command.

Read more: Alarm.com Versus Unlawful Entry

As kids grow, Alarm.com keeps up

Unlike this month's back-to-school buys, Alarm.com keeps up with your family as you grow. When it's time to add a new device like a doorbell camera or smart lock, your service provider is on hand to help. We also deliver new features and updates digitally through the cloud, keeping your Alarm.com-powered home at the cutting edge of smart home technology.

To add smart home security to your parenting toolkit this year, enter your ZIP code below and get connected with an Alarm.com service provider.

Disclaimer

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 17:50:06 UTC
