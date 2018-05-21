Log in
Albany Area Chamber of Commerce : SALT LICK SAUSAGE COMPANY

05/21/2018 | 10:10pm CEST

Congratulations to Salt Lick Sausage Company, Albany Area Chamber's Star Business of the Week! Salt Lick has been in business for 11 years, offering custom, hand-cut steaks, as well as their very own beef jerky and sausages, made on-site. Customer service is important at Salt Lick where customers enjoy a one-stop shopping experience from a full line of grocery products and gourmet offerings. Don't miss the hot breakfast and lunch served daily!

A member of the Chamber since 2013, Salt Lick's Jackson Johnson says, 'We are thankful and dependent on local patrons and benefit from the Chamber actively promoting local businesses and services.' Visit Salt Lick at 1211 US-82, Leesburg.

Salt Lick Sausage Company
1211 US-82, Leesburg
229-432-6328
saltlicksausage.com

Contact: Jackson Johnson

Thanks to Dunkin' Donuts for furnishing our Star Businesses donuts each week.

Disclaimer

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 20:09:04 UTC
