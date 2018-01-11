Albertsons Companies’ O Organics hits $1 billion brand milestone

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies today announced that its popular Own Brands label, O Organics, has become a $1 billion brand, a major milestone for one of the nation’s largest brands of USDA-certified organic products.



“Everyone should have the opportunity to go organic – whether you are selectively choosing a few organic products or you have fully embraced eating organics,” said Geoff White, President of Albertsons Companies’ Own Brands. “That’s why we offer such a wide assortment of O Organics products, from fresh fruits and vegetables to wholesome dairy and meats, cereals, snacks and more. We are honored that customers love our O Organics, and have made it not only the top-selling organic brand in our stores, but also a $1 billion brand.”



O Organics are available exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores. The line features more than 1,000 products for customers to choose from, all of which are USDA certified organic and carry the USDA certified organic seal. In the most recent year, O Organics added about 200 new products and grew sales more than 15%. In 2018, the company expects to introduce 500 or more new products under the O Organics line, from produce, dairy and meats, to deli, snacks and baby items.



“We are passionate about offering great-tasting and high-quality products to the neighborhoods we serve,” White said. “Introducing new and certified organic products for every eating occasion is a great example of how we are constantly delivering and staying ahead of consumer trends.”



The brand was launched in 2005 to make organic products available to more people at a great value. Albertsons Companies manufactures a number of O Organics products, including yogurt, salsa, ice cream, milk, pasta sauce and sandwich bread.



Albertsons Companies has three other billion-dollar brands: Signature SELECT™, Signature Café®, and Lucerne®. The company’s brand portfolio includes more than 10,000 high-quality products that are 100% guaranteed or your money back. In FY2016, Albertsons Companies’ Own Brands achieved nearly $11 billion in sales. Albertsons Companies Own Brands are created and tested at the company’s California innovation hub, the Culinary Kitchen and Technical Center.



About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2016 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.



Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our perspectives and expectations, are forward looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions, when related to the Company and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including general economic, market, industry and operational factors. Any changes to these assumptions or factors may lead to practical results different from current expectations. Excessive reliance should not be placed on those statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made.

