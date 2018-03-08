Alector to Present at Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

Alector, a privately owned biotechnology company focused on developing
therapies that harness the immune system to treat neurodegenerative
diseases and cancer, today announced that Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., chief
executive officer of Alector, will present a company overview at
the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday,
March 13, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in
Boston.
About Alector, Inc.
Alector is a privately owned biotechnology company whose mission is to
develop therapies that harness the immune system to treat
neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. Alector was founded in 2013 by
thought leaders in biotechnology, neuroscience, and antibody drug
discovery and is backed by leading investors including OrbiMed, Polaris,
Google Ventures, Topspin Partners, Mission Bay Capital, the Dementia
Discovery Fund as well as AbbVie, Merck, and Amgen. For more
information, please visit www.alector.com.
