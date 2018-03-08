Log in
Alector to Present at Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

03/08/2018 | 02:06pm CET

Alector, a privately owned biotechnology company focused on developing therapies that harness the immune system to treat neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, today announced that Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Alector, will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

About Alector, Inc.

Alector is a privately owned biotechnology company whose mission is to develop therapies that harness the immune system to treat neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. Alector was founded in 2013 by thought leaders in biotechnology, neuroscience, and antibody drug discovery and is backed by leading investors including OrbiMed, Polaris, Google Ventures, Topspin Partners, Mission Bay Capital, the Dementia Discovery Fund as well as AbbVie, Merck, and Amgen. For more information, please visit www.alector.com.


© Business Wire 2018
