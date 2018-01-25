Algeco Scotsman Announces Launch of 1,415,000,000 (equivalent) Notes Offering

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l. ("A/S Global" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman"), today announced that two of its affiliates are launching notes offerings.

Algeco Scotsman Global Finance plc is offering €1,120,000,000 (equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2023 (the "Senior Secured Notes"), which may consist of euro-denominated senior secured fixed rate notes and senior secured floating rate notes and U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured fixed rate notes. In addition, Algeco Scotsman Global Finance 2 plc is offering €295,000,000 (equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023, which may be denominated in euro and/or U.S. dollar (the "Senior Notes" and, together with the Senior Secured Notes, the "Notes").

The proceeds of the Notes, together with proceeds from an equity contribution, borrowings under a new asset-based loan facility and cash on hand, will be used, among other things, to repay existing indebtedness, including all indebtedness outstanding under Algeco Scotsman's existing asset-based loan facilities agreement, existing senior secured notes and existing senior unsecured notes.

The Notes are being offered in a private placement transaction to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 24 countries with approximately 245,000 modular space and portable storage units and 11,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions or beliefs about future events that are intended as "forward-looking statements," particularly those statements concerning expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the offering. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from current projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations relating to us. Any or all of these forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Important Regulatory Notice

This announcement contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under European Union Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy

Vice President, Finance

Algeco Scotsman

+1 410-933-5921

[email protected]

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Algeco Scotsman via Globenewswire

