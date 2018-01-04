AlgoSec Announces Strategic Partnership with MEGAZONE, the Largest AWS Partner in the APAC Region

AlgoSec (VP, APAC: Guy Givoni), the leading provider of business-driven
security management solutions with its headquarter located in Boston,
U.S., and MEGAZONE
Corporation (CSO: Max Lee), a Korean cloud-specialized IT company
announced a strategic partnership.
This partnership between the two companies was designed to face growing
cloud security threats and provide high levels of security and control
monitoring services in cloud environments.
AlgoSec is a network security infrastructure provider established in
2004 with over 1,700 customers worldwide. AlgoSec security management
suite, including AlgoSec BusinessFlow, AlgoSec FireFlow, AlgoSec
Firewall Analyzer and etc. are built for enterprise security management
by delivering unique business-driven security policy optimization and
automation. Their mission is to simplify and automate security policies
to accelerate application delivery.
The partnership between AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Asia's
largest AWS partner, MEGAZONE, and global network security software
provider, AlgoSec, will enable local AWS users to carry out their own
customizable security management system in their own business pace.
"AlgoSec's solutions, which are considered innovative for automation,
security and productivity in the operations and management of work
process, will be optimized for a variety of cloud-related solutions and
services MEGAZONE offers to its customers. With the strategic
partnership with AlgoSec, our team expects that MEGAZONE will be able to
provide more effective security policies to meet customer needs and open
up opportunities to differentiate itself based on the MSP capabilities.”
said Max Lee, CSO at MEGAZONE.
“We are very pleased to sign this partnership with MEGAZONE since it
will allow us to introduce AlgoSec's security management solutions,
optimized for cloud environments, and market-proven best practices in
the rapidly growing Korea’s public cloud market. Especially, for many
enterprise customers planning for cloud migration in the near future, we
will help them successfully migrate to the cloud based on AlgoSec's
state-of-the-art technology.” said Jeongsoo Tak, AlgoSec’s Regional GM
in Korea.
About MEGAZONE
MEGAZONE is a cloud-specialized IT company located in Seoul, South
Korea, targeting to become a ‘Cloud Innovator’ with approximately 480
employees focused on 'cloud' as the next-gen business. Since its
foundation in 1998, MEGAZONE has been delivering unmatched business
experiences and know-hows in the IDC and hosting business. Leveraging
this experience, MEGAZONE signed a partnership with Amazon Web Services
(AWS) for the 1st time in Korea and has contributed to the growth of the
local cloud market ever since. In 2015, MEGAZONE became the 1st Premier
Consulting Partner of AWS in Korea. MEGAZONE is currently offering
‘Cloud One-Stop’ service across the full life cycle based on the
holistic methodology, including cloud adoption, implementation,
deployment, operation, security/back-up, 24/7 support, managed services
and optimization, to more than 500 customers e.g. LG Electronics, Nexon,
Gamevil, SK, SM Entertainment, Doosan Group and many more. For more
information about MEGAZONE visit http://cloud.hosting.kr.
About AlgoSec
The leading provider of business-driven security management solutions,
AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with
their business processes. With AlgoSec users can discover, map and
migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from
the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and
intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch - across
their cloud, SDN and On-premise networks. Over 1,700 enterprises,
including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec’s solutions to make
their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant - all the
time.
