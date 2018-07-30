Log in
AlgoSec Delivers Complete End-to-End Security Management for Cloud Security Controls

07/30/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven security policy management solutions, today released the AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2018.1. In this latest version, AlgoSec focusses on delivering new automation capabilities that enable end-to-end, zero-touch security policy change management for cloud security controls and Software-Defined Networks (SDN) to provide full visibility and automation across the entire hybrid environment.

End-to-End Security Policy Change Automation for Cloud Security Controls

In addition to existing support for a wide range of on-premise security devices, and AWS Security Groups, AlgoSec 2018.1 now provides full end-to-end automaton of security policy change management processes for Microsoft Azure and Cisco ACI – from planning, through risk and compliance checks, to deployment directly onto the device – with zero touch. New capabilities in AlgoSec 2018.1 include:

  • Microsoft Azure: AlgoSec 2018.1 provides the visibility and ability to simulate the routing topology inside the cloud, and the ability to automatically deploy new rules directly onto Microsoft Azure Security Groups, as well as remove unnecessary rules.
  • Cisco ACI: With AlgoSec 2018.1, users can create new contracts and filters directly on Cisco APIC.

End-to-End Security Policy Change Automation for Check Point R80

AlgoSec 2018.1 provides full end-to-end automation of security policy changes, including adding and modifying rules, onto Check Point R80 devices. Additionally, with AlgoSec 2018.1 users can automatically remove or disable rules, to support security policy cleanup and optimization.

Out-of-the-Box Support for GDPR: Version 2018.1 includes out-of-the-box support for the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). AlgoSec’s GDPR support enables users to:

  • Generate a GDPR compliance report for all applicable network security devices, at the click of a button.
  • Get an up-to-date accurate snapshot of the organization’s compliance status.
  • Immediately pinpoint gaps in compliance, and get actionable recommendations for remediation.
  • Proactively assess GDPR risk and compliance for every firewall rule change, to help ensure continuous compliance.

“Today's fast paced business application changes and deployments to the cloud require organizations to be more agile than ever before. Yet this agility often comes at the expense of security and compliance,” said Avishai Wool, CTO at AlgoSec. “With version 2018.1 AlgoSec delivers complete end-to-end automation of security policy change management process for cloud only as well as hybrid enterprise environments to drive agility, while ensuring security and compliance across the next generation digital enterprise.”

The AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2018.1 is generally available.

About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their business processes. With AlgoSec users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch -  across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,800 enterprises, including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant - all the time. Since its inception, AlgoSec has offered the industry’s only money-back guarantee.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contacts:

Craig Coward
Context Public Relations
[email protected] 
+44 (0)1625 511 966

Matt Scorer
Context Public Relations
[email protected]
+44 (0)1625 511 966

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
