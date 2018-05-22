Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Accelerator to Back AI Startups in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 05:23am EDT

Alibaba Group on Tuesday said that world's most-valuable artificial intelligence start-up, SenseTime, and government-backed Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corp. (HKSTP) have partnered on a new accelerator program to support young entrepreneurs and researchers in the field of AI.

Dubbed the HKAI Lab, participants will get up to US$100,000 in funding from the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, as well as deep-learning resources from SenseTime, cloud-computing, machine-learning and other technical support from Alibaba Cloud and technologies developed by Alibaba DAMO Academy.

'Alibaba sees AI as a fundamental technology that will make a difference to society,' said Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group. 'We envision the Hong Kong AI Lab to be an open platform where researchers, start-ups and industry participants can collaborate and build a culture of innovation.'

More on Alibaba's AI Initiatives:

The six-month accelerator program will accept two cohorts a year of about 10 start-ups each. In addition to the funding and technology resources, participants will receive mentorship, rent-free workspace and networking opportunities. The first round of applications are expected in mid-June, with the program commencing in September.

SenseTime, which develops applications for facial recognition, video analysis and other areas including autonomous driving, has headquarters in both Hong Kong and Beijing. Founder Xiao'ou Tang said the lab is aimed at helping to develop the city into a technological center and promote broader partnerships between Hong Kong and mainland China.

'With this platform and leading AI solutions from SenseTime, we aspire to create new opportunities for young people in Hong Kong,' Tang added.

Alibaba has been active in the Hong Kong's start-up space in recent years, working closely with local incubators and universities to foster talent and supporting budding entrepreneurs. The company launched its Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund in 2015 and last year awarded $1 million each to three local companies as a part of its Jumpstarter competition.

HKSTP was involved in the Jumpstarter contest as well. Fanny Law, chairwoman of the company, said that public-private partnerships like the accelerator program would be critical to developing Hong Kong's still-growing tech sector.

'The collaboration builds on the respective strengths of Alibaba, SenseTime and HKSTP, and also serves as a showcase of the partnership among the industry, academia, research and public bodies to drive innovation and technology,' she said.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aBANNED FROM AMAZON : The Shoppers Who Make Too Many Returns
DJ
11:44aLUMBER LIQUIDATORS : Add nordic style
AQ
11:44aFOUNDATION MEDICINE : FoundationOne CDx secures nine-month CMS reimbursement
AQ
11:43aCORDLIFE : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
11:43a2018-05-22 11 : 37 CET Other company news
PU
11:43aCORDLIFE : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
11:43aCORDLIFE : A. Appointment Of Directors B. Re-Designation Of Director C. Merger Of The Board Risk Committee With The Audit Committee To Form The Audit And Risk Committee D. Change In The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees
PU
11:43aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc-Amendment
PU
11:42aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Nclose brings agentless network access control to ITWeb Security Summit 2018
AQ
11:41aWOOLWORTHS : Australia chief executive John Dixon resigns
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong dollar hits Asian share markets, oil surges
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Price Movement Notification
3ALTICE : French telecoms stocks rise as regulator re-ignites merger talk
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LaSalle Hotel accepts Blackstone's $3.7 billion cash offer
5EVOTEC AG : EVOTEC : and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.