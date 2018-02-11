Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Alipay Now Accepted at Starbucks Across South Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 08:51am CET

For Chinese tourists traveling South Korea, paying for a grande latte at Starbucks is now as easy as showing your smartphone.

Ant Financial, which now Alibaba a 33% stake, said Sunday its Alipay e-wallet service is now available at over 1,150 Starbucks branches across South Korea - the first third-party mobile-based payment method enabled nationwide at Starbucks in the country.

'Starbucks branches are among the most-visited places by Chinese travelers in South Korea. We will continue to introduce Alipay to more local merchants, including restaurants and shops to make Chinese travelers' journey as convenient as at home,' said Danny Chung, General Manager of Alipay Korea.

Alipay, the world's leading third-party payment platform available in 38 countries and regions, was first introduced in South Korea in 2015. Users of the online payment platform can also enjoy an instant tax refund via Alipay at four major airports in South Korea. Earlier this month, Finland became the first country to offer Chinese tourists fully cashless experience by adopting Alipay.

According to the state-run Korean Tourism Organization, travelers from China make up around one-third of South Korea's inbound tourists each year.

The announcement comes on the heels of Alibaba's launch of an interactive showcase at Gangeung Olympic Park, a staging area for PyeongChang 2018 that hosts the Games' ice sports.

[Attachment]

Alibaba showcase in Gangneung Park is an interactive experience that shows visitors Alibaba's vision for a future Olympic Games-one that runs completely on the cloud.

Alibaba Group is an Olympic TOP partne r through 2028. As part of the Olympic Partner worldwide sponsorship program, the Hangzhou-based technology giant is the official 'Cloud Services' and 'E-Commerce Platform Services' partner of the International Olympic Committee, as well as a Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel.

Click here for Alizila's continuing coverage of Alibaba and the Olympics

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 07:50:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38a VOTE : Top Stories of 2010
11:38a VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Cell service expands in Stafford
11:38a COVANTA : Is the trash worth it?
11:37a WAL MART STORES : Tips to prevent road rage following bloody incident in Stafford
11:37a BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST : & Herbert Bank robbery photos released
11:37a TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Robbery suspect named in Manassas TD Bank heist
11:37a TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Manassas TD Bank robbed
11:36a DANA GAS PJS : trims losses in Q4, turns a profit in 2017
11:36a DANA GAS PJS : receives $630m from Kurdistan, Egypt in 2017
11:36a QSE opens Sunday in red
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.