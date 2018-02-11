Log in
Alibaba : Amps Up New Retail Strategy with Easyhome Investment

02/11/2018 | 06:16am CET

Alibaba Group said Sunday it will pay around RMB5.45 billion ($867 million) for a 15% stake in Beijing Easyhome Furnishing, China's second-largest home-improvement supplies and furniture chain.

The latest investment underscores Alibaba's ongoing drive to expand New Retail­ - a business model that integrates brick-and-mortar and online shopping to create a seamless experience for consumers - to various sectors.

'The investment will combine the strengths of the world's largest e-commerce platform and rich offline sources of Easyhome,' Alibaba said in a statement.

WATCH: Inside Alibaba, How New Retail is Changing Everything

Easyhome has 223 stores in 29 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across China. The Beijing-based company is also a leading player in home design, refurbishment service and building materials.

With over 580 million active monthly users on its e-commerce platform and advanced analytical capabilities, Alibaba is in a unique position to provide brand partners with timely and accurate insights into consumer preferences and buying behavior. The tie-up will provide both online and offline customers with a comprehensive home-improvement solution, Alibaba said.

In November last year, Hangzhou-based Alibaba took a 36% stake in Sun Art Retail Group, the largest hypermarket operator in China. Alibaba also has a stake in China's biggest consumer electronic chains Suning Commerce Group, as well as in department store powerhouse Intime Retail.

And Alibaba operates the hyerlocal Hema supermarket chain and has invested in Home Times furniture stores in Hangzhou. Both offer shoppers a New Retail experience.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 05:15:05 UTC.

