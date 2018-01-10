Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba Group Will Announce December Quarter 2017 Results on February 1, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 05:31am CET

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 1, 2018, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

      International: +65 6713 5090
U.S.: +1 845 675 0437
U.K.: +44 203 621 4779
Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771
Conference ID: 5799288

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; conference ID: 5799288).

Please visit Alibaba Group’s Investor Relations website at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on February 1, 2018 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:26a MANCHESTER UNITED : Aguero to the rescue against valiant Bristol City
06:25a RENAULT : Magnussen felt ‘negative pressure’ before Haas
06:24a GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Recompletion of 2nd Well at Pleasant Home to Commence
06:21a HYUNDAI MOTOR : considering plant in Southeast Asia after China setback
06:21a CREDIT SUISSE : delegation in Uzbekistan for talks
06:19a INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Group Threatens to Pull out of Nigeria
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
06:12a OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Various Office Equipment for Gsis Borongan Extension Office
06:11a ITRON : 100W Water Encoder Receiver Transmitters (ERTs)
06:10a OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Various Office Equipment for GSIS Catarman Extension Office
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft says security patches slowing down PCs, servers
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australians in for a boom with new super changes in 2..
3AOKI HOLDINGS INC : AOKI : Monthly Sales Information (December 2017)
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : stops fixing security flaw on PCs with AMD chips
5SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. : SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINAT....
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.