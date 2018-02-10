Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alibaba kicks off sponsor deal in Pyeongchang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 04:01am CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Alibaba Group is seen at CES Asia 2016 in Shanghai

PYEONGCHANG (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is launching a project that will create a "smarter" and more connected athletes' village and stadia and make all Olympics stakeholders "more money", its executives said on Saturday.

Many of Alibaba's plans are still concepts since it has not had enough time to implement its technology after signing a deal last year worth hundreds of millions of dollars as a cloud and e-commerce partner with the International Olympic Committee.

But IOC president Thomas Bach said some of Alibaba's plans "can become operational pretty soon" while Alibaba founder Jack Ma said they expected to be realised at the next Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

"We want to make the Olympic Games so everyone can make more money," Ma said, adding that "everyone" meant groups such as host cities' organising committees, athletes and sponsors.

Alibaba is one of the few top Olympics sponsors signed with the IOC until 2028.

It has said it wants to upgrade the technology that keeps the Games running.

It also unveiled its "sports brain," on Saturday, a suite of software products designed to improve the back office of how sports events are run.

Ma, who appeared onstage with Bach, said he was moved by North Korea and South Korea marching together in the opening ceremony on Friday since it reflected "peace and prosperity".

Former NBA player Yao Ming was in the audience at the media conference, which featured an interpretive dancer and a magician pulling a bird out of a hat.

Alibaba has about 200 to 300 employees on the ground in Pyeongchang to study how the games run and help find ways to save future host countries money.

Alibaba's Tmall and Taobao shopping platforms dominate online retail in China. But it is not well known in many parts of the world, including in the United States where Amazon.com Inc is the e-commerce leader.

It is using an international branding campaign focused on the Olympics to help introduce it to markets such as the United States and Great Britain.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

By Liana B. Baker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese financial institutions see net FDI inflows in 2017
09:15a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 20 February 2018
09:11a OMNITRACS LLC : Addressing Long-Haul and Last-Mile Driver Retention
09:01a MASTERCARD : Yoritex Implemented Exchange Services for Fiat and Cryptocurrencies Including VISA and MasterCard Transactions as a Part of the Ongoing ICO Campaign
08:57a TELECOM EGYPT : Centra Gets Listed On KuCoin Cryptocurrency Exchange
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
08:46a PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Hungary’s excessive reliance on Russian gas will end by 2022
08:37a Investors brace for more swings as U.S. inflation specter rises
08:11a KFA KOREA FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION : WNT squad for the Algarve Cup 2018 announced
08:11a WORLD BANK REPORT : Forced Displacement to Cities Demands an Urban Development Approach to the Crisis
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks end bumpy week up sharply; oil prices drop three percent
2S&P 500 : Oil skids to biggest weekly loss in two years amid market turmoil
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Can Cedar Rapids weather a wave of mergers and acquisitions? Almoayed thinks..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Waymo accepts $245 million and Uber's 'regret' to settle self-driving car dispute
5CA TECHNOLOGIES : EXCLUSIVE: BMC Software explores IPO - sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.