Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alicorp Acquires Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L (“SAO”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or the “Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced today that its subsidiary Alicorp Inversiones S.A. has acquired 100% of the shares of Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L (formerly known as ADM-SAO S.A.) (“SAO”), a leading oilseeds crusher and CPG company in Bolivia.

The acquisition price for SAO amounted to US$ 115’368,604.13.

On May 17, 2018, Alicorp announced that its subsidiary Alicorp Inversiones S.A. effectively replaced Inversiones Piuranas S.A. as the purchaser under the Share Purchase Agreement entered into with ADM Investments Limited and ADM Worldwide Holdings LP for the purchase of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SAO.

The management of Alicorp will dedicate part of the Earnings Call Q2 18’ presentation to review the details with respect to the acquisition of SAO completed on the date hereof and the acquisition of Industrias del Aceite S.A. completed on May 17, 2018.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, as well as exports to 22 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:47pIRC PROPERTIES : Makati Subway up for Swiss challenge
AQ
07:47pBLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : Blockpass Lists PASS Token on Four Key Exchanges
AQ
07:47pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Stock market boosted by SONA, House shakeup
AQ
07:47pPHILIPPINE SAVINGS BANK : PSBank seeks to raise P3B from term deposit offering
AQ
07:46pMARIFIL MINES LTD. (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) Focused on Gold Exploration Project amid Dwindling Global Supply
AQ
07:46pCLEVELAND CLIFFS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 48 (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:44pINSYS THERAPEUTICS : U.S. to narrow opioid bribe case against Insys founder, others
RE
07:44pPILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
07:44pHIGH-SPEED DATA CARD MARKET GROWTH BY TOP KEY PLAYERS - APACER TECHNOLOGY, DURACELL, DELKIN DEVICES, KINGSTON TECHNOLOGY, LEXAR MEDIA, MAGICRAM, PNY TECHNOLOGIES : The Industry Study on Global High-Speed Data Card Market 2018 incorporates the entire aspects of the High-Speed Data Card market. This includes extensive analysis, recent industry statistics and upcoming flow of the High-Speed Data Card market.
AQ
07:44pA10 NETWORKS INC : JULY 27 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
5PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.