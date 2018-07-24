Alicorp Acquires Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L (“SAO”)

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or the “Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced today that its subsidiary Alicorp Inversiones S.A. has acquired 100% of the shares of Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L (formerly known as ADM-SAO S.A.) (“SAO”), a leading oilseeds crusher and CPG company in Bolivia.

The acquisition price for SAO amounted to US$ 115’368,604.13.

On May 17, 2018, Alicorp announced that its subsidiary Alicorp Inversiones S.A. effectively replaced Inversiones Piuranas S.A. as the purchaser under the Share Purchase Agreement entered into with ADM Investments Limited and ADM Worldwide Holdings LP for the purchase of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SAO.

The management of Alicorp will dedicate part of the Earnings Call Q2 18’ presentation to review the details with respect to the acquisition of SAO completed on the date hereof and the acquisition of Industrias del Aceite S.A. completed on May 17, 2018.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, as well as exports to 22 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005816/en/