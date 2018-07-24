Alicorp Acquires Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L (“SAO”)

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or the “Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange:
ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company,
announced today that its subsidiary Alicorp Inversiones S.A. has
acquired 100% of the shares of Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L
(formerly known as ADM-SAO S.A.) (“SAO”), a leading oilseeds crusher and
CPG company in Bolivia.
The acquisition price for SAO amounted to US$ 115’368,604.13.
On May 17, 2018, Alicorp announced that its subsidiary Alicorp
Inversiones S.A. effectively replaced Inversiones Piuranas S.A. as the
purchaser under the Share Purchase Agreement entered into with ADM
Investments Limited and ADM Worldwide Holdings LP for the purchase of
100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SAO.
The management of Alicorp will dedicate part of the Earnings Call Q2 18’
presentation to review the details with respect to the acquisition of
SAO completed on the date hereof and the acquisition of Industrias del
Aceite S.A. completed on May 17, 2018.
About Alicorp
Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with
operations in Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil,
Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, as well as exports to 22 other countries. The
Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food,
personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador,
Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial
flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3)
Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future
events, and it is possible that the results described in this press
release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such
statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible
for management to predict all such factors.
