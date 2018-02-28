Alicorp Announces Creation of Corporate Affairs Vice Presidency

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or “the Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange:
ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced
the appointment of Mrs. Magdalena Sofia Morales Valentín as new
Corporate Affairs Vice President. Mrs. Morales will assume the Company’s
Corporate Affairs team leadership and will oversee every aspect of the
Company’s corporate communications, corporate social responsibility
programs and environmental affairs.
Until recently, Mrs. Morales has been Senior Director of Corporate
Affairs in Llorente & Cuenca, a leading reputation, communications and
public affairs management consultancy in Latin America, Spain and
Portugal. Prior to that, she was part of Backus - AB Inbev team for 25
years where she oversaw the sustainability, reputational and corporate
affairs strategies. Additionally, she led the Backus Foundation,
implementing the social investment strategy of the company. Mrs. Morales
has a major in Education from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del
Perú, with a specialization in Business Management from Universidad
Politécnica de Cataluña and a specialization in Marketing from the
Universidad de Piura.
About Alicorp
Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with
operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 23 other countries. The Company focuses
on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home
care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and other
countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial
lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and
shrimp feeding).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future
events, and it is possible that the results described in this press
release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such
statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible
for management to predict all such factors.
