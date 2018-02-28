Alicorp Announces Creation of Corporate Affairs Vice Presidency

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or “the Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced the appointment of Mrs. Magdalena Sofia Morales Valentín as new Corporate Affairs Vice President. Mrs. Morales will assume the Company’s Corporate Affairs team leadership and will oversee every aspect of the Company’s corporate communications, corporate social responsibility programs and environmental affairs.

Until recently, Mrs. Morales has been Senior Director of Corporate Affairs in Llorente & Cuenca, a leading reputation, communications and public affairs management consultancy in Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Prior to that, she was part of Backus - AB Inbev team for 25 years where she oversaw the sustainability, reputational and corporate affairs strategies. Additionally, she led the Backus Foundation, implementing the social investment strategy of the company. Mrs. Morales has a major in Education from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, with a specialization in Business Management from Universidad Politécnica de Cataluña and a specialization in Marketing from the Universidad de Piura.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 23 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

