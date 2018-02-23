Alicorp Announces Resolutions of General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Alicorp S.A.A. (“the Company” or “Alicorp”) (Lima Stock Exchange:
ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) a leading Peruvian consumer goods and B2B
company, announced today the resolutions of the General Extraordinary
Shareholders’ Meeting that took place on February 22, 2018 at 11:00 am
(EST):
RESOLUTIONS
The Meeting approved with 99.999% of votes the delegation of powers to
the ad-hoc Independent Committee (the “Independent Committee”) in order
to adopt the necessary agreements regarding the acquisition of
Industrias del Aceite S.A. and ADM-SAO S.A. in Bolivia (the "Potential
Transaction").
The following items were discussed:
-
Presentation of the potential acquisition of 100% of the businesses
comprising the Potential Transaction, as well as the key transaction
terms and any material update.
-
Delegation of powers to the Independent Committee, to adopt the
necessary agreements regarding the Potential Transaction.
About Alicorp
Alicorp is a leading consumer goods and B2B company headquartered in
Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 23 other countries.
The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products
(food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina,
Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products
(industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products),
and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future
events, and it is possible that the results described in this press
release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such
statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible
for management to predict all such factors.
