Alicorp Announces Resolutions of General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

02/23/2018 | 12:52am CET

Alicorp S.A.A. (“the Company” or “Alicorp”) (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) a leading Peruvian consumer goods and B2B company, announced today the resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that took place on February 22, 2018 at 11:00 am (EST):

RESOLUTIONS

The Meeting approved with 99.999% of votes the delegation of powers to the ad-hoc Independent Committee (the “Independent Committee”) in order to adopt the necessary agreements regarding the acquisition of Industrias del Aceite S.A. and ADM-SAO S.A. in Bolivia (the "Potential Transaction").

The following items were discussed:

  • Presentation of the potential acquisition of 100% of the businesses comprising the Potential Transaction, as well as the key transaction terms and any material update.
  • Delegation of powers to the Independent Committee, to adopt the necessary agreements regarding the Potential Transaction.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading consumer goods and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 23 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.


© Business Wire 2018
