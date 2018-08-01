Alicorp Second Quarter 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements

Alicorp S.A.A. (“the Company” or “Alicorp”) (BVL: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) announced today its unaudited financial results corresponding to the Second Quarter 2018 (Q2 18’). Financial figures are reported on a consolidated basis and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) in nominal Peruvian Soles, based on the following statements, which should be read in conjunction with the Financial Statements and Notes to the Financial Statements published at the Peruvian Securities and Exchange Commission (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores - SMV). Financial figures include the effect of the adoption of IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments) and IFRS 15 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers). Additionally, consolidated statements include results of the recently acquired company located in Bolivia (“Industrias de Aceite S.A.” or “Fino”).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Revenue amounted to S/ 2,122.7 million (+18.8% YoY), while Volume reached 630.8 thousand tons (+31.1% YoY). Excluding Fino, Revenue amounted to S/ 1,890.7 million (+5.8% YoY), while volume reached 524.5 thousand tons (+9.0 YoY). Excluding Fino, the leading business contributors to the increase in Revenue and Volume were: i) Consumer Goods Peru, growing 6.2% YoY in Revenue and 7.1% YoY in Volume, ii) Aquaculture, rising 22.3% and 23.2% YoY, respectively, and iii) B2B, with 5.7% and 3.7% YoY increase, respectively. Revenue and Volume from the Consumer Goods Peru business reached S/677.8 million (+6.3% YoY) and 138.4 thousand tons (+7.3% YoY) during Q2 18’. Several factors explain growth, highlighting the following: i) the performance of our recent innovations, ii) the value products’ portfolio growth, achieved through our distribution strategy that attends lower socio-economic levels, iii) a promotional activity increase, looking to reduce seasonality and to capitalize the consumption boost due to the FIFA World Cup campaign. Additionally, it is important to remark that our commercial strategy resulted in an equal or a higher volume share in 15 out of our 19 categories (including subcategories). Regarding product innovation, during Q2 18’ the Company launched/revamped 28 products (19 in Consumer Goods Peru, 3 in B2B, 5 in Consumer Goods International and 1 in Aquaculture). To mention the most important in Consumer Goods Peru: i) in the Laundry Care platform we launched the new and specialized “Opal Sports” detergent, ii) in the Cereals category we launched the “Angel” granola bars for the value segment, and iii) in the Sauces category we launched the new “Alacena” tartar sauce, aiming to increase this category consumption frequency. In the Consumer Goods International division, we revamped two categories in Argentina: i) Hair Care with a new image for the “Plusbelle” brand and ii) Deodorants, also under the “Plusbelle” brand. In B2B, we launched a dough improver was launched under the “Nicolini” brand, aiming to diversify the brand portfolio. Finally, in the Aquaculture business, we launched “Nicovita Qualis” a diet to prevent diseases within farmed shrimps. Gross Profit reached S/ 516.3 million (+7.2% YoY) while Gross Margin decreased by 2.6 p.p. YoY to 24.3%. Excluding Fino, Gross Profit amounted to S/ 495.4 million (+2.9% YoY), while Gross Margin decreased by 0.7 p.p. to 26.2%. The profitability decrease, excluding Fino, was mainly explained by: i) higher raw material prices in the Aquaculture business, coupled with a revenue mix towards economic shrimp diets in Ecuador, and ii) revenue mix towards value products in the Consumer Goods Peru Business. Efficiencies in procurement management and manufacturing partially offset the aforementioned factors. EBITDA amounted to S/ 259.3 million (+6.4% YoY), and EBITDA Margin reached 12.2%, a decrease of 1.4 p.p. compared to Q2 17’. Excluding Fino, EBITDA amounted to S/ 252.1 million (+3.4% YoY), while EBITDA Margin reached 13.3%, a 0.3 p.p. decrease. Consequently, Net Income totaled S/125.3 million during Q2 18’, (-3.4% YoY), while Net Margin reached 5.9%, (-1.4 p.p. YoY). Excluding Fino, Net Income amounted to S/ 127.9 million (-1.3% YoY), while Net Margin reached 6.8% (-0.5 p.p.). Earnings per Share (EPS) decreased from S/ 0.150 in Q2 17’ to S/ 0.147 in Q2 18’ (-2.0% YoY). Cash flow from Operations as of June 2018 was S/ 273.5 million, S/ 322.6 million lower than the figure generated as of June 2017, mainly explained by the effect of the supply chain finance program implemented in 2016. Cash Flow used in Investing Operations was S/ -822.0 million, compared to S/ -16.6 million registered as of June 2017 explained by the acquisition of Industrias de Aceite which amounted to S/ 757.9 million, while CAPEX investments as of June 2018 were S/ 85.5 million. As of June 2018, Net Debt increased by S/ 1,183.2 million compared to December 2017, reaching S/ 2,082.0 million. The increase was mainly due i) the debt undertaken for Fino’s acquisition (US$ 285 million) and ii) the additional debt from the acquired company. Total Debt was S/ 3,041.0 million as of June 2018, (S/ 1,098.8 million higher compared to December 2017). Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio increased from 1.00x as of December 2017 to 2.03x as of June 20181.

1Excluding Fino, Net debt was S/ 865.4 million, a decrease of S/ 33.4 million while Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0.92x as of June 2018.

For a full version of ALICORP's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, please visit: https://www.alicorp.com.pe/alicorp-ir/public/financial-information/reportes/conference-calls.html

ABOUT ALICORP

Alicorp is a leading Consumer Goods company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Chile, among other countries, (2) B2B Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding). Alicorp has over 7,600 employees in its operations in Peru and international subsidiaries. The Company´s common and investment shares are listed on the Lima Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols ALICORC1 and ALICORI1, respectively.

