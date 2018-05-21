Alion to Provide Warfighters with Joint Training Synthetic Environment (JTSE)

JS J7 DDJT Awards Alion $34.9M to Help Modernize Joint Modeling & Simulation Capabilities

Given the pace and complexity of modern warfare, today’s Armed Forces must train using the same scenarios, obstacles, and teamwork that they’ll encounter on the field of battle, no matter how it changes. To help Joint Force warfighters train like they fight, the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), in support of the Joint Staff J7, Deputy Director Joint Training (JS J7 DDJT), has awarded Alion Science and Technology a $34.9M Cyber Security MAC IAC IDIQ, Technical Area Task, to provide the Joint Force with a full range of training application design, development, and maintenance support that includes a Joint Training Synthetic Environment (JTSE).

The 3-year contract focuses on supporting the Joint Training Enterprise, which includes the Combatant Commands (CCMDs), Services, Agencies, industry, and multinational partners who are addressing joint warfighting and other challenges. As part of this effort, Alion will provide a scalable, open-source-architecture-enabled environment to support current and emerging Joint Training requirements.

“We’re excited to apply our 18 years of experience designing and supporting the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) to deliver a solution that keeps pace with an ever-changing operational landscape,” said Senior Vice President Terri Walker-Spoonhour, head of Alion’s Distributed Simulation Group (DSG). “Our goal is to help the DDJT train the Joint Force using an evolutionary approach to modeling and simulation development and integration that both stabilizes legacy solutions and modernizes the JTSE.”

As a premier modeling and simulation company, Alion’s solution reflects a modernization effort to shift from monolithic, stove-piped training systems to training using a modular, open systems architecture. A key component of the JTSE solution will be the ability to enable operations and data exchange between simulations, regardless of their computing platform.

About Alion Science and Technology

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space.

