Alion to Provide Warfighters with Joint Training Synthetic Environment (JTSE)

Given the pace and complexity of modern warfare, today’s Armed Forces
must train using the same scenarios, obstacles, and teamwork that
they’ll encounter on the field of battle, no matter how it changes. To
help Joint Force warfighters train like they fight, the Defense
Technical Information Center (DTIC), in support of the Joint Staff J7,
Deputy Director Joint Training (JS J7 DDJT), has awarded Alion Science
and Technology a $34.9M Cyber Security MAC IAC IDIQ, Technical Area
Task, to provide the Joint Force with a full range of training
application design, development, and maintenance support that includes a
Joint Training Synthetic Environment (JTSE).
The 3-year contract focuses on supporting the Joint Training Enterprise,
which includes the Combatant Commands (CCMDs), Services, Agencies,
industry, and multinational partners who are addressing joint
warfighting and other challenges. As part of this effort, Alion will
provide a scalable, open-source-architecture-enabled environment to
support current and emerging Joint Training requirements.
“We’re excited to apply our 18 years of experience designing and
supporting the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) to deliver a
solution that keeps pace with an ever-changing operational landscape,”
said Senior Vice President Terri Walker-Spoonhour, head of Alion’s
Distributed Simulation Group (DSG). “Our goal is to help the DDJT train
the Joint Force using an evolutionary approach to modeling and
simulation development and integration that both stabilizes legacy
solutions and modernizes the JTSE.”
As a premier modeling and simulation company, Alion’s solution reflects
a modernization effort to shift from monolithic, stove-piped training
systems to training using a modular, open systems architecture. A key
component of the JTSE solution will be the ability to enable operations
and data exchange between simulations, regardless of their computing
platform.
