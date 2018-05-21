All American Games Taps Fenway Sports Management to Help Identify a Naming Rights Partner for the All-American Bowl

Leading Sports Marketing Agency to Spearhead Sponsorship Sales Efforts, Secure Naming Rights Partner for All-American Bowl

Fenway Sports Management (FSM), a global sports marketing firm specializing in partnership sales, consulting, and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences, today announced that it has established a partnership agreement with All American Games (AAG), granting the firm exclusive sponsorship sales rights to AAG’s portfolio of properties, including the naming rights of the All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S Army All-American Bowl, the nation’s preeminent high school sporting event, which is aired live on NBC annually. The 2019 game will be played on January 5, 2019 at 1 PM EST at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Since 2000, AAG, a premier high school and youth sports marketing agency, has presented the All-American Bowl, which features the nation’s 100 best senior football players. Under the agreement, AAG & FSM will work together to identify potential partners, conduct outreach and develop a strategic alliance with one national corporation looking to align itself with this prestigious youth sporting event as the exclusive and title sponsor. In addition to naming rights, the program sponsor will also have visibility throughout the 200-stop All-American Bowl Selection Tour, which recognizes all participating athletes and marching band members with a celebratory pep rally at their school. The selection tour presents a nationwide grassroots engagement platform, as well as signature content opportunities associated with the participating students’ unique stories of success.

“It is important to us to partner with an agency that shares a commitment to AAG’s mission – helping kids succeed – and understands the importance of securing a title sponsor that aligns with that mission as well,” said AAG Chairman Doug Berman. “It is clear that Fenway Sports Management is a terrific fit in that regard and we are excited to be working with them.”

The All-American Bowl is broadcast annually on NBC, reaching nearly 5,000,000 TV viewers and making it the most-watched high school sporting event.

“For nearly 15 years, NBC Sports has been the television home of the All-American Bowl, the premier high school sporting event in the nation,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Before stars like Odell Beckham Jr., LeSean McCoy and Greg Olsen were making names for themselves on Sundays, they were first introduced to a national television audience at the All-American Bowl on NBC.”

In addition to the All-American opportunity, FSM and AAG will develop sponsorship opportunities for AAG’s other properties, the Youth National Championship and Football University camps. Between AAG’s three properties, the organization reaches 250,000 participants & spectators through the 300 annual events it runs in 38 states.

“We are thrilled to represent All American Games,” said FSM Managing Director Mark Lev. “Highlighted by the All-American Bowl, the entire platform provides a compelling opportunity to tap into the enthusiasm and affinity for high school football, and we are pleased to be partnered with Doug and his team at All American Games in this endeavor.”

About Fenway Sports Management

Fenway Sports Management (FSM) is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in partnership sales, consulting, and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences. A wholly owned subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group, FSM is part of an elite family of properties that includes some of the most storied names and venues in all of sports, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, New England Sports Network and Roush Fenway Racing. For further information, visit www.fenwaysportsmanagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005835/en/