All American Games Taps Fenway Sports Management to Help Identify a Naming Rights Partner for the All-American Bowl

Fenway
Sports Management (FSM), a global sports marketing firm specializing
in partnership sales, consulting, and the creation of unique and
memorable events and experiences, today announced that it has
established a partnership agreement with All
American Games (AAG), granting the firm exclusive sponsorship sales
rights to AAG’s portfolio of properties, including the naming rights of
the All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S Army All-American Bowl, the
nation’s preeminent high school sporting event, which is aired live on
NBC annually. The 2019 game will be played on January 5, 2019 at 1 PM
EST at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Since 2000, AAG, a premier high school and youth sports marketing
agency, has presented the All-American Bowl, which features the nation’s
100 best senior football players. Under the agreement, AAG & FSM will
work together to identify potential partners, conduct outreach and
develop a strategic alliance with one national corporation looking to
align itself with this prestigious youth sporting event as the exclusive
and title sponsor. In addition to naming rights, the program sponsor
will also have visibility throughout the 200-stop All-American Bowl
Selection Tour, which recognizes all participating athletes and marching
band members with a celebratory pep rally at their school. The selection
tour presents a nationwide grassroots engagement platform, as well as
signature content opportunities associated with the participating
students’ unique stories of success.
“It is important to us to partner with an agency that shares a
commitment to AAG’s mission – helping kids succeed – and understands the
importance of securing a title sponsor that aligns with that mission as
well,” said AAG Chairman Doug Berman. “It is clear that Fenway Sports
Management is a terrific fit in that regard and we are excited to be
working with them.”
The All-American Bowl is broadcast annually on NBC, reaching nearly
5,000,000 TV viewers and making it the most-watched high school sporting
event.
“For nearly 15 years, NBC Sports has been the television home of the
All-American Bowl, the premier high school sporting event in the
nation,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming, NBC Sports and
NBCSN. “Before stars like Odell Beckham Jr., LeSean McCoy and Greg Olsen
were making names for themselves on Sundays, they were first introduced
to a national television audience at the All-American Bowl on NBC.”
In addition to the All-American opportunity, FSM and AAG will develop
sponsorship opportunities for AAG’s other properties, the Youth National
Championship and Football University camps. Between AAG’s three
properties, the organization reaches 250,000 participants & spectators
through the 300 annual events it runs in 38 states.
“We are thrilled to represent All American Games,” said FSM Managing
Director Mark Lev. “Highlighted by the All-American Bowl, the entire
platform provides a compelling opportunity to tap into the enthusiasm
and affinity for high school football, and we are pleased to be
partnered with Doug and his team at All American Games in this endeavor.”
