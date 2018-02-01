All Formula E races live on MySports

12 races and 10 cities in eight months: the 2017/2018 Formula E season is well under way. MySports HD is broadcasting all races live and with attractive original productions around the races. The race in Zurich on 10 June, 2018 will also be broadcast live on the MySports basic channel, to which 3 million Swiss households have access.

Since December 2017, the Formula E drivers have been racing around city-centre street circuits in various metropolises all over the world. Next stop on 3 February: Santiago de Chile. MySports will be showing all of the season's races live on the MySports HD basic channel, to which more than 3 million homes in Switzerland and Liechtenstein have access. Director of Programming Steffi Buchli says: "Formula E is watched by millions of viewers around the world and is a mainstay of the MySports programming line-up. I am delighted that we are able to bring this young, incredibly popular and promising motor sport to our viewers."

Zurich will become a Mecca for Formula E fans: with MySports right in the middle

Besides live reporting from the heart of the action, in-depth studio broadcasts will complete the programming. These warm-ups will be hosted by experts and prominent guests from the world of motor sports, who will prepare viewers for the races with details and background information. Also present will be Swiss racing driver Simona De Silvestro, herself a former Formula E driver and currently racing for Nissan in the Australian Supercars Series, who will provide viewers with exciting information directly from the pit lane or in the studio. In addition, MySports will offer various magazine programmes from the world of Formula E and will keep motor sports fans updated on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The channel's website also has a Formula E section with pre- and post-race reports, interviews and the latest background stories.

On the channel's YouTube channel you can see the MySports studio analysis after the last race in Marrakech and watch driver interviews directly from the course or the "Simona's Corner" segment. And on 10 June 2018, when Formula E visits Zurich, MySports will be at the heart of the action. With a focus on Switzerland, the team will report in depth from the city on the Limmat, with the detailed programming currently being defined.

About MySports

Swiss sports channel MySports has been providing high-quality and innovative live sport entertainment with its own editorial staff in three national languages since September 2017. Thanks to collaboration with the SUISSEDIGITAL association, whose members include cable operators from across Switzerland, more than three million customers will have access to the channel. Further information about MySports is available at mysports.ch.

The MySports distribution partners are: UPC Switzerland LLC, Quickline AG, netplus.ch SA, City of Lausanne (Citycable Lausanne), Sasag Kabelkommunikation AG, Rii-Seez-Net, Genossenschaft GGA Maur, Leucom Stafag AG, Kabelfernsehen Bödeli AG, FL1 (Telecom Liechtenstein), Evard Antennenbau AG, Glattwerk AG, Rega Sense AG, Connecta AG, Stadtantennen AG (Baar), R.Geissmann AG, AjoieNet, EW Goms Energie AG, Fiberstream 87 AG and GA Ossingen.