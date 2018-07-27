All-In-One Digital Outdoor 'Infinite Cooler' Launches On Indiegogo

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infinite Cooler -- now available for pre-order -- is poised to be the savior of any modern-day BBQ, camping trip, or music festival. Thanks to a team of seasoned outdoor enthusiasts, engineers and product designers, the Infinite Cooler combines a one-stop shop of features to fulfill any party squad's needs. This includes a spacious 61 quart food refrigeration capacity for up to 17 days of cooling with nano-powder insulation, double-acting blender and coffee grinder, along with high-tech features like a bluetooth speaker and USB device charger.

The team behind The Infinite Cooler knows that one of the biggest challenges of outdoor excursions is the planning and gear-packing involved. This is why they built the Infinite Cooler to eliminate the inconvenience of organizing outdoor activities, so you can enjoy them with ease.

"We wanted to bring together all the 21st Century amenities we've come to rely on day-to-day into one smart outdoors device," says CEO Alvin Gao. "Infinite Cooler will also include some unexpected features, like a 360-degree rotatable LED lamp and an insect repellent lamp."

This makes the Infinite Cooler -- which includes touch screen controls and a dedicated app for music streaming and social media sharing -- a convenient Swiss Army-like device for any outdoor lover. It also has useful dining features, like 6-cup holders, a handy cutting board with utensils, and a bottle opener and corkscrew.

The Infinite Cooler team boasts decades of combined experience in engineering, manufacturing, supply chain management and user experience, guaranteed to have what it takes to deliver a phenomenal product to backers within a reasonable timeframe. Co-founder Todd E. Maddox has over 15 years working on all aspects of production and structural engineering projects for outdoor goods such as party tents and sun shades for major companies. Co-founder Leo Wang is an electronic engineering with over 7 years experience in circuit design, technical documentation, PCB design, and manufacturing support. Co-founder Alvin Gao is a distribution, marketing, and planning expert that is focused on delivering a delightful user experience for customers.

The Infinite Cooler is now available on Indiegogo for 30 days at a special early-bird price of $199. Early backers will get 60% off the MSRP price of $599. Infinite Cooler will start shipping to backers at the end of 2018, with early-bird backers receiving their coolers first and the rest of backers receiving their product in April 2019. The campaign will provide regular updates and transparency every step of the way until the the cooler is delivered to backers.

ABOUT INFINITE COOLER:

Infinite Cooler was created with the mission of making high quality, easy-to-use, multi-function coolers to everyone. We believe big things always come in one package -- that's why we created an all-in-one box that can help you solve the problem of grabbing too much extra stuff for outdoor parties.

In creating the Infinite Coolers, we focused on three aspects: quality, versatility and convenience. We partnered with our user community to create a cooler that is useful, easy-to-use and affordable. It has the features users want, in an elegant, simple design.

We're not just selling a cooler -- we're creating a new way for the outdoor party lovers to participate in the product development journey, from vision to testing to launch. And this is just the beginning. We can't wait for you to join us!

