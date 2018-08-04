All-In-One 'Infinite Cooler' Raised $100K Just After Launching

Infinite Cooler combines state-of-the-art portable refrigeration with bluetooth speakers, blender, phone charger, touch screen, LED lighting and more.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A veteran team just launched an amazing product crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. They achieved their funding goal within 2 hours and hit 100 000 dollars soon after it. This amazing product called Infinite Cooler is an outdoor multi-function cooler assumed to be a Party-in-a-box.

Infinite Cooler brings together a spacious 61 quart capacity food refrigeration, bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, blender/coffee grinder, LED lighting and storage all combined in a sleek, modern design.

It takes too much time and effort to organize all the gear you need to have a great outdoor party with friends. The Infinite Cooler was built to make outdoor parties and excursions extremely easy to put together and a lot more fun. This convenient, swiss-army like device lets you pack everything you need- drinks, food, music, power, lighting, blender and more, all in one compact place.

The Infinite Cooler is now available on Indiegogo at a special early-bird price of $229. Early backers will get 60% off the MSRP price of $599. Infinite Cooler will start shipping to backers at the end of 2018, with early-bird backers receiving their coolers first and the rest of backers receiving their product in April 2019. The campaign will provide regular updates and transparency every step of the way until the the cooler is delivered to backers.

Infinite Cooler has endless useful features and an exceptional design. Cooler features Include:

61 quart capacity

550 watt blender/coffee grinder

Hi-Fi duel powerful bluetooth speakers

digital screen+easy touch button

Wireless charger, USB ports and power bank

360 degree rotatable LED lamp

USB insect repellent lamp

6 cup holders

Cutting board / utensils

Bottle opener and corkscrew

Connected smartphone app (for playing music, camera and social media)

Telescope handle

Bungee cord and bundling ropes

ABOUT INFINITE COOLER:

Infinite Cooler was created with the mission of making high quality, easy-to-use, multi-function coolers to everyone. We believe big things always come in one package – that's why we created an all-in-one box that can help you solve the problem of grabbing too much extra stuff for outdoor parties . So you can be everywhere and have fun with everything you need.

In creating the Infinite Coolers we focused on 3 things: quality, affordability and design. We partnered with our user community to create a cooler that is useful, easy-to-use and affordable. It has the features users want, in an elegant, simple design.

We're not just selling a cooler – we're creating a new way for the outdoor party lovers to participate in the product development journey, from vision to testing to launch.

And this is just the beginning. We can't wait for you to join us!

