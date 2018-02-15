Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) attends the United Nations Assembly: Innovation & Collaboration for a Sustainable World

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASL, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is an International Standards Body and is the science behind the World’s Most Recognised Certification Mark for asthma & allergy friendly® Products. ASL is committed to optimizing indoor air quality worldwide by facilitating the development of healthier products and services, an issue which is often linked to sustainability.

Courtney and Lea were invited as Outstanding Young Leaders based on their work involvement, achievements, and interest in sustainable development in the United Nations. Lea was previously awarded the Outstanding Delegate Award for her work with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

As UN Delegates, Courtney and Lea will have the unique opportunity to speak and inspire young people through their work and commitment to global development and the success of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Several dimensions of Sustainable Development are impacted by the work done by Courtney and Lea at ASL, including:

Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being

Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

Goal 15: Life on Land

Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals

According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), asthma and allergies impact approximately one-third of the world’s population and the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that asthma is a top five “Hazard to Human Health” worldwide. ASL works with global manufacturers during their innovation journey and develops technical standards to ensure that products contribute to a healthier home environment. If a product meets the scientific criteria set by ASL, it is eligible for asthma and allergy friendly® Certification. Some of the world’s most innovative and health-conscious companies have achieved certification including Dyson, LG Electronics and 3M.

“Over a decade of research has allowed ASL to become a foremost authority in advising greater transparency, responsibility and trust to product manufacturers. Having a seat at the table about future policy initiatives to help achieve the UN sustainable development goals and push the healthier product agenda is very exciting,” said John McKeon, CEO of ASL.

The keynote address at the Opening Ceremony will be given by Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly. Several ambassadors to the UN will also be in attendance, such as Jan Kickert, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Austria to the UN.

Throughout the assembly, Courtney and Lea will workshop various topics including:

“Innovation and Technology for the SDGs” with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

“Addressing Global Health Crises” with London School of Economics and Political Science, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, UN AIDS and the World Health Organisation (WHO)

“The Road to 2030: Engaging the Private Sector in the SDGs” with Genpact, Eileen Fisher, Inc., Virgin Unite, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA)

“We are thrilled to be invited to this year’s UN Assembly. The UN is well regarded as a role model, setting the bar in sustainable development goals and influencing policy development of global stakeholders. Taking part in this discussion to represent ASL is an extraordinary opportunity,” said Courtney Sunna.

“Attending the UN Assembly will complement ASL’s digital strategy to raise awareness among manufacturers about the global importance of investing in health-based innovation. I am looking forward to sharing this experience with our community,” said Lea Daulan.

About Allergy Standards Limited (ASL)

ASL is an International standards and certification body that prepares independent standards for a wide range of products to declare their suitability for people whose lives are affected by allergies and asthma. ASL has devised a series of proprietary testing protocols, performance criteria and suitability attributes for consumer products to be eligible for certification. These have been developed using internationally recognized trigger factor avoidance recommendations including allergens and irritants. The asthma and allergy friendly® mark is applied to products that consumers can trust have been subject to rigorous independent testing to determine their suitability. ASL's collaborates with a number of patient organizations in their programs such as the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Asthma Canada.

