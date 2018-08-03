Allied Wallet : Launches a Brand New Website to Service Millions Worldwide

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, recently launched a new website to support their “smarter credit card processing and merchant services.”

The award-winning company is showcased by a sleek, stimulating, and informative website featuring all new tools, references, and options for merchants and consumers alike.

Paired with their new NextGen Payment Gateway, Allied Wallet has a look and feel that reflects their state-of-the-art technology and payment services.

The interactive, responsive design caters to over 150 million users all over the world and is localized in several languages with more to come.

“We have business owners and online shoppers from every continent in the world. We wanted to update our look and simplify the way we present our products, services, and tools. We want to help even more businesses grow, and we want to bring more businesses to life,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja (CEO of Allied Wallet), “… I think these additional steps will help us reach a new audience and new markets.”

This year, Allied Wallet has already seen steady growth in their merchant portfolio, but beyond that, they are seeing exponential success for their merchants as they reach more and more customers all over the world.

“Their success is our success and we love to see them grow,” Dr. Khawaja said about Allied Wallet’s merchants, “…together we can become successful. We work hard to provide our merchants with the best tools.”

Visit Allied Wallet's new website here.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

