Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Wallet : Launches a Brand New Website to Service Millions Worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:01am CEST

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, recently launched a new website to support their “smarter credit card processing and merchant services.”

The award-winning company is showcased by a sleek, stimulating, and informative website featuring all new tools, references, and options for merchants and consumers alike.

Paired with their new NextGen Payment Gateway, Allied Wallet has a look and feel that reflects their state-of-the-art technology and payment services.

The interactive, responsive design caters to over 150 million users all over the world and is localized in several languages with more to come.

“We have business owners and online shoppers from every continent in the world. We wanted to update our look and simplify the way we present our products, services, and tools. We want to help even more businesses grow, and we want to bring more businesses to life,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja (CEO of Allied Wallet), “… I think these additional steps will help us reach a new audience and new markets.”

This year, Allied Wallet has already seen steady growth in their merchant portfolio, but beyond that, they are seeing exponential success for their merchants as they reach more and more customers all over the world.

“Their success is our success and we love to see them grow,” Dr. Khawaja said about Allied Wallet’s merchants, “…together we can become successful. We work hard to provide our merchants with the best tools.”

Visit Allied Wallet’s new website here.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aSODEXO : St. Joe`s College sued for defrauding Sodexo of $1.35 million
AQ
11:23aDELTA AIR LINES : Airline employee and his wife charged with running an illegal cash smuggling business
AQ
11:23aEuropean Application Platform Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 5.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:21aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS announces first dividend in a decade
RE
11:21aCHINA HANKING : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on friday, 24 august 2018
PU
11:21aBBA AVIATION : MILITARY $57,211 Federal Contract Awarded to Ontic Engineering & Manufacturing
AQ
11:21aCHINA HANKING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting discloseable and connected transaction disposal of equity interests in hanking (indonesia)
PU
11:21aUNITECH : Arrested Saket SHO dismissed from service
AQ
11:21aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock exchange website - monthly return
PU
11:21aMOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA : Trakcja and Mostostal Warszawa pick up S61 deal in Poland
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : to Pay First Dividend in 10 Years
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.