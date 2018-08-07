Allied Wallet : Proudly Announces New Partnership with the Bank of St. Helena

Allied Wallet, a mainstream online payment processing company and multi-currency merchant services provider serving over 150 million users globally, proudly announced a new partnership with the central Bank of St. Helena.

Allied Wallet is a premiere issuer of prepaid cards and will partner with the central Bank of St. Helena to offer their customers a prepaid card solution primarily for use while they travel.

The central Bank of St. Helena is a government-owned bank based in the British territory of Saint Helena. The Saint Helena government owns 100% of the bank with two offices in Jamestown, Saint Helena and Georgetown, Ascension Island.

By partnering with the Bank of St. Helena, Allied Wallet will bring a new opportunity to the people of the country as well as its visitors and economic partners. In turn, it will enable Allied Wallet to further their economic development and lengthen the reach of their global payment services.

“We’re very excited to partner with a forward-thinking bank and bring a new opportunity to the British territory of Saint Helena. Our prepaid solution will grow the economy by giving the bank patrons a simple and secure means for spending money in or out of the country – and we’re happy to be able to protect them and their funds as they travel and spend,” said CEO Andy Khawaja.

Saint Helena has its own currency, the St. Helena pound. Bank patrons will find it much easier to spend in and out of their country into other currencies all with one simple and safe card, the Allied Wallet prepaid card.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for merchants, enabling them to accept global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize transactions for businesses like restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and car rental companies. For more information, please visit www.alliedwallet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005161/en/