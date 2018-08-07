Allied Wallet : Proudly Announces New Partnership with the Bank of St. Helena

Allied Wallet, a mainstream online
payment processing company and multi-currency merchant services
provider serving over 150 million users globally, proudly announced a
new partnership with the central Bank of St. Helena.
Allied
Wallet is a premiere issuer of prepaid cards and will partner with
the central Bank of St. Helena to offer their customers a prepaid card
solution primarily for use while they travel.
The central Bank
of St. Helena is a government-owned bank based in the British
territory of Saint Helena. The Saint Helena government owns 100% of the
bank with two offices in Jamestown, Saint Helena and Georgetown,
Ascension Island.
By partnering with the Bank of St. Helena, Allied Wallet will bring a
new opportunity to the people of the country as well as its visitors and
economic partners. In turn, it will enable Allied Wallet to further
their economic development and lengthen the reach of their global
payment services.
“We’re very excited to partner with a forward-thinking bank and bring a
new opportunity to the British territory of Saint Helena. Our prepaid
solution will grow the economy by giving the bank patrons a simple and
secure means for spending money in or out of the country – and we’re
happy to be able to protect them and their funds as they travel and
spend,” said CEO
Andy Khawaja.
Saint Helena has its own currency, the St. Helena pound. Bank patrons
will find it much easier to spend in and out of their country into other
currencies all with one simple and safe card, the Allied Wallet prepaid
card.
About Allied Wallet:
Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by
introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for
merchants, enabling them to accept global payments. With PCI compliant
merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a
state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize transactions for businesses
like restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and car rental companies. For
more information, please visit www.alliedwallet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005161/en/