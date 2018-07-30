Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Wallet : is Preparing to Go to Market Q1 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:01am EDT

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, is preparing to go to market in the first quarter of 2019 and exploring IPO and other options.

Allied Wallet is a global customized payment solution provider that is world-renowned as an “all-in-one-shop” that consolidates state-of-the-art payment solutions, enabling businesses of all sizes to implement one payment solution for all their payment processing needs.

Allied Wallet is able to process transactions in 164 currencies and settle funds straight into a merchant's bank account and offers affordable online payment processing solutions, mobile point-of-sale solutions, prepaid card solutions, digital wallet solutions, and chargeback/fraud solutions all under one account.

By simplifying multi-currency, international transactions, Allied Wallet streamlines payment solutions and statistically prevents risk losses to under 1% for international merchants.

Allied Wallet has seen exponential growth for over 13 years and has repeatedly ranked as a top payment processor and the safest payment processor internationally.

With over 150 million users globally and thousands of merchants, Allied Wallet is able to simplify business for the customers of many competitors who have received multi-billion dollar valuations including: PayPal, Square, Stripe, JD Pay, Ayden, and Alibaba.

The Fintech industry is seeing its highest valuations in history.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet has revolutionized the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for merchants for over ten years. By developing, innovating, and consolidating state-of-the-art payment solutions, Allied Wallet has been able to streamline payments for successful businesses in 196 countries globally. Visit www.alliedwallet.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pCANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:10pKIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12:10pTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:08pALLIANZ : Dasuki's Family Asks NBA to Probe Malami
AQ
12:08pFREIGHT SOLUTION INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:07pLAND SECURITIES : Capital Markets Year End Accounts
PU
12:07pBUMI RESOURCES TBK PT : Employees Conduct 12th Blood Donation Program_25 July 2018
PU
12:07pSWIRE PROPERTIES : Quarterly Operating Statement of Swire Properties Limited - Second Quarter 2018
PU
12:07pIOI BERHAD : Group - Sustainability Progress Update (April - June 2018)
PU
12:07pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks dip before central bank test; Japan bonds down
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
5CAPCOM CO., LTD. : CAPCOM : Sales and Profit Up in Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 20..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.