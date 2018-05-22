Alligator Energy : 22nd May 2018 – Expiry of Unlisted Options

ALLIGATOR ENERGY LTD
Expiry of Unlisted Options
Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE) provides the following update in relation to unlisted options issued to employees and contractors under the Employee Share Option Plan approved by shareholders:
2,035,647 zero strike priced options issued under the Long Term Incentive Plan on 21 April 2015, with a life of three years, have lapsed without the vesting conditions having been met
Yours sincerely
Mike Meintjes Company Secretary
18 May 2018
