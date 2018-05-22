Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alligator Energy : 22nd May 2018 – Expiry of Unlisted Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 06:15am CEST

ALLIGATOR ENERGY LTD

ACN 140 575 604

Ph (07) 3852 4712

Fax (07) 3852 5684

PO Box 338, Spring Hill, Qld 4004

Suite 3, 36 Agnes Street, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE) provides the following update in relation to unlisted options issued to employees and contractors under the Employee Share Option Plan approved by shareholders:

2,035,647 zero strike priced options issued under the Long Term Incentive Plan on 21 April 2015, with a life of three years, have lapsed without the vesting conditions having been met

Yours sincerely

Mike Meintjes Company Secretary

18 May 2018

Disclaimer

Alligator Energy Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 04:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Shareholders opt for around 68% of shares for optional dividend
PU
06:37aU.S., CHINA NEARING DEAL TO REMOVE U.S. SALES BAN AGAINST ZTE : sources
RE
06:34aHEALTHSCOPE : Australia's Healthscope rejects takeover bids in strategy to spur better deal
RE
06:33aSONY : to take control of EMI Music for $1.9 bil.
AQ
06:31aPUBLIC POWER : Hydrated lime
AQ
06:31aRETAIL FOOD : Gloria Jean’s Coffees to Expand Across Africa
BU
06:30aTHAI UNION PCL : Releases Progress Report on Commitment to 100 Percent Sustainable Tuna
PU
06:29aGLOBAL KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT IN FINANCIAL MARKET : Strategic Assessment of Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2021: Global Knowledge Management in Financial Market: Analysis by Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends, End Users, Industry Verticals, Shares, Technology, Application Along with Top Key players like ABB, Arad Group, Elster Group SE, General Electric, IBM Corporation, Itron, Kuraray
AQ
06:29aFIREEYE, INC. : Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering
BU
06:25aSHINMAYWA INDUSTRIES : We will participate in "22nd MECHANICAL COMPONENTS & MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY EXPO"
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : to buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
5EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.