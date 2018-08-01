Alorica Confirms Its Commitment to Harassment Prevention Through Partnership with the EEOC

Alorica Inc. announced today that it has resolved a federal lawsuit
filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against the
Company, alleging incidents of sexual harassment and related retaliation
at two of Alorica’s Northern California operational sites. Alorica
disputes all allegations in the complaint and believes the Company would
have been vindicated had it decided to litigate. However, this
settlement allows Alorica to focus its time and resources on directly
enhancing its employee programs including harassment prevention, rather
than on protracted litigation.
“Harassment of any kind is unacceptable,” said Tania King, Chief
Employee Experience and Legal Officer for Alorica. “Our strongest weapon
in combatting any type of inappropriate workplace behavior is by
building a strong company culture that not only addresses the issues
head on, but prevents them from occurring in the future. We can only do
this by continually training and educating our employees on how to
recognize unacceptable conduct; encouraging them to say something if
they see something, without any fear of retaliation; and reassuring them
that those who engage in misconduct will be held accountable. As a
customer service provider, people are at the heart of who we are and
what we do. Taking care of our own is engrained in our mission and in
our culture. Ensuring we maintain a respectful and inclusive workplace
free of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation will continue to be
top priority for us.”
As part of the settlement, Alorica will create a $3.5 million fund for
eligible current and former employees. In addition, Alorica has
continued to maintain, and enhance on an ongoing basis, various programs
to foster a respectful and inclusive workplace. For example, Alorica has
initiated a management compliance training program to include mandatory
sexual harassment prevention training for managers; a robust incident
management program with a centralized case management process; dedicated
subject matter experts for complaint resolution, and a task force to
monitor the program’s effectiveness. In collaboration with the EEOC,
Alorica will continue enriching its workplace harassment prevention
programs through a holistic approach that educates employees through the
right policies, procedures and training; and holds those who act
contrary accountable to values based on respect and integrity. To that
end, Alorica has engaged a consultant experienced in workforce
compliance, including discrimination and harassment prevention, who will
help ensure compliance with the commitments Alorica has made to its
employees and the EEOC. Alorica also hired a new Diversity and Inclusion
Officer, who will drive the company’s initiatives designed to foster a
culture of diversity and inclusion, as well as the prevention of
harassment, discrimination, and retaliation.
“We look forward to not only following through on the commitments we
have undertaken in this matter, but also continuing our ongoing
commitments that make Alorica a people-first company that employees are
proud to be a part of,” said King.
About Alorica
At Alorica, we only do one thing -- we make lives better. How? As the
world’s leading platform for all customer interactions, we create insanely
great experience for customers fueled by innovative technology,
advanced data analytics, and CX intelligence. Utilizing insights from
more than 600 million consumer interactions curated annually, Alorica is
a systems integrator of choice to 25 of the Fortune 50 healthcare
companies, six of the 10 largest financial institutions, four of the
five largest telecommunications companies, and five of the largest
retail companies. We call the OC home, headquartered in Irvine, Calif.,
with more than 100,000 employees in approximately 130 locations across
15 countries and 11 time zones around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005937/en/