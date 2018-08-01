Alorica Confirms Its Commitment to Harassment Prevention Through Partnership with the EEOC

Alorica Inc. announced today that it has resolved a federal lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against the Company, alleging incidents of sexual harassment and related retaliation at two of Alorica’s Northern California operational sites. Alorica disputes all allegations in the complaint and believes the Company would have been vindicated had it decided to litigate. However, this settlement allows Alorica to focus its time and resources on directly enhancing its employee programs including harassment prevention, rather than on protracted litigation.

“Harassment of any kind is unacceptable,” said Tania King, Chief Employee Experience and Legal Officer for Alorica. “Our strongest weapon in combatting any type of inappropriate workplace behavior is by building a strong company culture that not only addresses the issues head on, but prevents them from occurring in the future. We can only do this by continually training and educating our employees on how to recognize unacceptable conduct; encouraging them to say something if they see something, without any fear of retaliation; and reassuring them that those who engage in misconduct will be held accountable. As a customer service provider, people are at the heart of who we are and what we do. Taking care of our own is engrained in our mission and in our culture. Ensuring we maintain a respectful and inclusive workplace free of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation will continue to be top priority for us.”

As part of the settlement, Alorica will create a $3.5 million fund for eligible current and former employees. In addition, Alorica has continued to maintain, and enhance on an ongoing basis, various programs to foster a respectful and inclusive workplace. For example, Alorica has initiated a management compliance training program to include mandatory sexual harassment prevention training for managers; a robust incident management program with a centralized case management process; dedicated subject matter experts for complaint resolution, and a task force to monitor the program’s effectiveness. In collaboration with the EEOC, Alorica will continue enriching its workplace harassment prevention programs through a holistic approach that educates employees through the right policies, procedures and training; and holds those who act contrary accountable to values based on respect and integrity. To that end, Alorica has engaged a consultant experienced in workforce compliance, including discrimination and harassment prevention, who will help ensure compliance with the commitments Alorica has made to its employees and the EEOC. Alorica also hired a new Diversity and Inclusion Officer, who will drive the company’s initiatives designed to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion, as well as the prevention of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation.

“We look forward to not only following through on the commitments we have undertaken in this matter, but also continuing our ongoing commitments that make Alorica a people-first company that employees are proud to be a part of,” said King.

