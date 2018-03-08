Alorica Launches Global Women’s Initiative to Further Enhance Its Culture of Diversity and Empowerment Companywide

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Alorica
Inc., the world’s leading platform for all customer interactions,
announced the launch of its global Women’s Initiative. The program will
serve as a forum to bring together the entire Alorica community – both
women and men – to enhance the company’s culture of possibilities for
its current and future leaders.
“Addressing the needs of this important segment of our workforce is
essential to our continued success as a global company,” said Tania
King, Chief Employee Experience and Legal Officer at Alorica. “The
Women’s Initiative is a catalyst for creating a strong culture of
diversity and empowerment at Alorica and the industries we serve. I’m
thrilled to be a part of leading a program that will help our employees
maximize their overall potential through the support of our entire
organization.”
The Women’s Initiative will take shape in a variety of ways, including a
speaker series, mentorship program and networking events. The objective
of the program is to offer a unique opportunity for participants to
develop leadership skills, share experiences and connect with one
another.
“Alorica prides itself on its family-like culture so we want to keep
doing what we can to help each other out like families do,” added Joyce
Lee, Chief Culture Officer at Alorica. “The end goal is to have
connected and engaged employees who deliver the best customer care. As a
customer service provider, we know what it means to take care of people
and we understand that it starts with taking care of our own.”
The Women’s Initiative is one of the many ways Alorica works to maintain
an open and inclusive company culture that provides all employees with
an equal opportunity to realize their potential. If interested in
joining a company that’s driven by passion, performance and
possibilities, please visit Alorica’s career
page.
About Alorica
At Alorica, we only do one thing -- we make lives better. How? As the
world’s leading platform for all customer interactions, we create insanely
great experiences for customers fueled by innovative technology,
advanced data analytics, and CX intelligence. Utilizing insights from
more than 600 million consumer interactions curated annually, Alorica is
the systems integrator of choice to 25 of the Fortune 50 healthcare
companies, six of the 10 largest financial institutions, four of the
five largest telecommunications companies, and five of the largest
retail companies. We call the OC home, headquartered in Irvine, Calif.,
with more than 100,000 employees in approximately 140 locations across
16 countries and 12 time zones around the globe.
