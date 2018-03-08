Log in
News : Companies
Alorica Launches Global Women’s Initiative to Further Enhance Its Culture of Diversity and Empowerment Companywide

03/08/2018 | 02:09pm CET

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Alorica Inc., the world’s leading platform for all customer interactions, announced the launch of its global Women’s Initiative. The program will serve as a forum to bring together the entire Alorica community – both women and men – to enhance the company’s culture of possibilities for its current and future leaders.

“Addressing the needs of this important segment of our workforce is essential to our continued success as a global company,” said Tania King, Chief Employee Experience and Legal Officer at Alorica. “The Women’s Initiative is a catalyst for creating a strong culture of diversity and empowerment at Alorica and the industries we serve. I’m thrilled to be a part of leading a program that will help our employees maximize their overall potential through the support of our entire organization.”

The Women’s Initiative will take shape in a variety of ways, including a speaker series, mentorship program and networking events. The objective of the program is to offer a unique opportunity for participants to develop leadership skills, share experiences and connect with one another.

“Alorica prides itself on its family-like culture so we want to keep doing what we can to help each other out like families do,” added Joyce Lee, Chief Culture Officer at Alorica. “The end goal is to have connected and engaged employees who deliver the best customer care. As a customer service provider, we know what it means to take care of people and we understand that it starts with taking care of our own.”

The Women’s Initiative is one of the many ways Alorica works to maintain an open and inclusive company culture that provides all employees with an equal opportunity to realize their potential. If interested in joining a company that’s driven by passion, performance and possibilities, please visit Alorica’s career page.

About Alorica

At Alorica, we only do one thing -- we make lives better. How? As the world’s leading platform for all customer interactions, we create insanely great experiences for customers fueled by innovative technology, advanced data analytics, and CX intelligence. Utilizing insights from more than 600 million consumer interactions curated annually, Alorica is the systems integrator of choice to 25 of the Fortune 50 healthcare companies, six of the 10 largest financial institutions, four of the five largest telecommunications companies, and five of the largest retail companies. We call the OC home, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with more than 100,000 employees in approximately 140 locations across 16 countries and 12 time zones around the globe.


© Business Wire 2018
