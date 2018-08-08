Log in
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting : Annual Review, Annual Report and Notice of AGM

08/08/2018 | 08:22am CEST

8 August 2018

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc

('Alpha FMC' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Publication of the Annual Review, Annual Report & Accounts, and the Notice of AGM

Alpha FMC (AIM: AFM), a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset and wealth management industry announces that it has posted its Annual Review, Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018, the Notice of AGM, along with a Form of Proxy to shareholders.

Copies of the Annual Review, Annual Report & Accounts and the Notice of AGM have been published and are available in electronic form in the Reports & Presentations section of the Company's investor website https://investors.alphafmc.comand will also be available from the Company's registered office 60 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7BB.

Enquiries:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc

+44 (0)20 7796 9300

Euan Fraser, Global Chief Executive Officer

John Paton, Chief Financial Officer

Temple Bar Advisory

Alex Child-Villiers

+44 (0)7795 425 580

William Barker

+44 (0)7827 960 151

Sam Livingstone

+44 (0)7769 655 437

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Philip Secrett

Richard Tonthat

Harrison Clarke

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Chris Bowman

Toby Flaux

Laure Fine

About Alpha FMC:

Alpha FMC is a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset and wealth management industry. With over 300 consultants across nine offices spanning the UK, Europe, the US and Asia, Alpha FMC has the largest dedicated team in the industry. Alpha FMC has provided consultancy services to over 200 clients, including 17 of the 20 largest global asset managers by AUM and a range of other buy-side firms.

Disclaimer

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:21:04 UTC
