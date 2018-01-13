Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Primate Center Receives Funding, Serves Community

Alpha Genesis, Inc. (AGI) is pleased to announce it has received strategic growth investments from equity sources with deep experience in growth companies across the research and development chain.

Alpha Genesis, Inc. is a fast-growing company that provides primate products and research services. The Company serves a broad customer base that extends across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Yemassee, South Carolina, and utilizes a differentiated approach that gives its customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through best-in-class lead times, quality assurance, resource management, and solutions-oriented approaches.

A statement from Senior Company Management read that “In recent years the Company has shifted strategy from providing services to domestic clients to serving an international customer base and providing multiple value-added products and contract support systems. Given our tremendous organic growth and acquisition opportunity set, we seek to fulfill our strategic vision and are eager to support continued investment in new technology and capabilities that best serve our valued clients. We are thrilled to be in our current strong and rapidly developing position within the marketplace and look forward to this next stage in our Company’s evolution.”

“Recent investments come from multiple sources,” said a Senior AGI Management source under condition of anonymity, and are, “sufficient to fully fund our previously-announced growth initiatives, and will allow us to plan for even more in the coming years. Our investors continue to be impressed by AGI’s stellar reputation in the industry and by our important role in helping customers obtain solutions for their research needs.” Crunchbase.com, an internet data source, lists three funding recent rounds for Alpha Genesis, Inc., totaling $12.5 million over the last six months alone.

Recent Company initiatives have included constructing state-of-the-art research infrastructure, purchasing improved veterinary and diagnostic equipment, enhanced training of new skills for staff, and providing valuable employment and skill acquisition opportunities for the local community. The Company has a policy to Buy Local, Invest Local, Hire Local, and Give Local, and supports numerous Community Development Initiatives. A statement from AGI Senior Management adds that, “Serving our friends and neighbors is not only a great pleasure, but also a wonderful opportunity and an amazing privilege.”

