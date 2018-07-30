Alpha Olefins Report 2018: Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast (2013-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Alpha Olefins Market by Type, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global alpha olefins market is expected to reach $15,846.5 million by 2023. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of the compound in the production of polyolefin comonomers (mostly used in plastic production) and specialty chemicals.

On the basis of type, the alpha olefins market is segmented into 1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene, and others. Others' include 1-Tetradecene, 1-Hexadecene, 1-Octadecene, and C20-C30 linear alpha olefins (LAOs). Some of the applications of C20 - C30 LAOs are alkyl aromatics, petroleum additives, surfactants, and oil field chemicals. 1-Hexene has been the largest category, attributed to its increasing use in the production of plastic resin for further use in various industries including food and beverage.

Based on application, the alpha olefins market is categorized into polyolefin comonomers, surfactants and intermediates, synthetic lubricants, petroleum additives, plasticizers, oilfield chemicals, and others. Other minor applications can be seen in the production of synthetic acids, property-enhancement of waxes, and producing paper-sizing chemicals. Polyolefin comonomers have been holding the largest share in the global market, with an estimated revenue contribution of more than 55% in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing use of polyolefin comonomers in various industries around the world, including plastics, automotive, and construction, which is escalating its demand in the global market.

Key Highlights

North America is the largest alpha olefins market

Growing application of alpha olefins in the plasticizers productions is expected to create immense opportunities for alpha olefins market growth

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc

Ineos Group Holding S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Exxonmobil Corporation

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sasol Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4klst/alpha_olefins?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005640/en/