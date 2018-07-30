Alpha Olefins Report 2018: Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast (2013-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Alpha
Global alpha olefins market is expected to reach $15,846.5 million by
2023. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand
of the compound in the production of polyolefin comonomers (mostly used
in plastic production) and specialty chemicals.
On the basis of type, the alpha olefins market is segmented into
1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene, and others. Others'
include 1-Tetradecene, 1-Hexadecene, 1-Octadecene, and C20-C30 linear
alpha olefins (LAOs). Some of the applications of C20 - C30 LAOs are
alkyl aromatics, petroleum additives, surfactants, and oil field
chemicals. 1-Hexene has been the largest category, attributed to its
increasing use in the production of plastic resin for further use in
various industries including food and beverage.
Based on application, the alpha olefins market is categorized into
polyolefin comonomers, surfactants and intermediates, synthetic
lubricants, petroleum additives, plasticizers, oilfield chemicals, and
others. Other minor applications can be seen in the production of
synthetic acids, property-enhancement of waxes, and producing
paper-sizing chemicals. Polyolefin comonomers have been holding the
largest share in the global market, with an estimated revenue
contribution of more than 55% in 2017. This is attributed to the
increasing use of polyolefin comonomers in various industries around the
world, including plastics, automotive, and construction, which is
escalating its demand in the global market.
Key Highlights
-
North America is the largest alpha olefins market
-
Growing application of alpha olefins in the plasticizers productions
is expected to create immense opportunities for alpha olefins market
growth
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
-
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
-
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc
-
Ineos Group Holding S.A.
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
-
Exxonmobil Corporation
-
Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.
-
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
-
Sasol Limited
-
Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
