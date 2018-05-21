AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named

AlphaNet President and CEO Robert C. Barrett has announced his
retirement after 20 years at the helm of the innovative not-for-profit
organization. The AlphaNet Board of Directors has named Mark B. Delvaux
as his successor effective June 25, 2018. Barrett will continue as an
advisor to Board Chairman, Robert L. Greene, Jr.
Delvaux was most recently CFO of Miami Beach Community Health Center and
has worked in healthcare finance for more than 25 years. He has a degree
in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“We are pleased to welcome Mark as a seasoned financial executive who
will be able to seamlessly carry on the fine work of Bob Barrett,” said
Greene. “We will continue to build on the exemplary accomplishments of
the past 20 years as we follow our mission of supporting the Alpha-1
community by providing top-notch health management services and funding
research toward the cure.”
AlphaNet is a unique, innovative not-for-profit organization providing a
wide range of integrated support services to Alpha-1 patients. Alpha-1
Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) is a genetic disorder causing
life-threatening liver and/or lung disease. Those with the disorder
refer to themselves as “Alphas.”
“I’ve loved every minute of working for AlphaNet and with individuals in
the Alpha-1 community,” said Barrett. “I am confident that Mark’s
background in healthcare finance, reimbursement and negotiating will be
a perfect fit.”
AlphaNet makes available a comprehensive disease management and
prevention program to improve the quality of life for those affected by
Alpha-1. Currently, the organization employs 60 Alphas as Patient
Service Coordinators to serve more than 6,300 Alphas in the US and
Canada.
During Barrett’s tenure, AlphaNet has grown into a successful
patient-driven disease management organization. Over the years, Barrett
has negotiated long-term contracts and fostered relationships with
AlphaNet’s pharmaceutical partners, Grifols, CSL Behring and Shire.
Under his leadership, AlphaNet expanded its health management services
with the addition of AlphaNet Canada.
Barrett also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer of the Alpha-1 Foundation. Since Barrett started working at
AlphaNet, the organization has contributed more than $55 million to the
Alpha-1 Foundation to support Alpha-1 research and fund programs.
What is Alpha-1?
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is one of the most prevalent,
potentially lethal, hereditary disorders. Discovered in 1963, Alpha-1
can cause life-threatening lung disease and/or liver disease. It is a
leading genetic killer of adults in the United States and a leading
cause of liver transplants in children.
For more information about AlphaNet or Alpha-1, visit www.alphanet.org.
