AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named

05/21/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

AlphaNet President and CEO Robert C. Barrett has announced his retirement after 20 years at the helm of the innovative not-for-profit organization. The AlphaNet Board of Directors has named Mark B. Delvaux as his successor effective June 25, 2018. Barrett will continue as an advisor to Board Chairman, Robert L. Greene, Jr.

Delvaux was most recently CFO of Miami Beach Community Health Center and has worked in healthcare finance for more than 25 years. He has a degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“We are pleased to welcome Mark as a seasoned financial executive who will be able to seamlessly carry on the fine work of Bob Barrett,” said Greene. “We will continue to build on the exemplary accomplishments of the past 20 years as we follow our mission of supporting the Alpha-1 community by providing top-notch health management services and funding research toward the cure.”

AlphaNet is a unique, innovative not-for-profit organization providing a wide range of integrated support services to Alpha-1 patients. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) is a genetic disorder causing life-threatening liver and/or lung disease. Those with the disorder refer to themselves as “Alphas.”

“I’ve loved every minute of working for AlphaNet and with individuals in the Alpha-1 community,” said Barrett. “I am confident that Mark’s background in healthcare finance, reimbursement and negotiating will be a perfect fit.”

AlphaNet makes available a comprehensive disease management and prevention program to improve the quality of life for those affected by Alpha-1. Currently, the organization employs 60 Alphas as Patient Service Coordinators to serve more than 6,300 Alphas in the US and Canada.

During Barrett’s tenure, AlphaNet has grown into a successful patient-driven disease management organization. Over the years, Barrett has negotiated long-term contracts and fostered relationships with AlphaNet’s pharmaceutical partners, Grifols, CSL Behring and Shire. Under his leadership, AlphaNet expanded its health management services with the addition of AlphaNet Canada.

Barrett also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Alpha-1 Foundation. Since Barrett started working at AlphaNet, the organization has contributed more than $55 million to the Alpha-1 Foundation to support Alpha-1 research and fund programs.

What is Alpha-1?

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is one of the most prevalent, potentially lethal, hereditary disorders. Discovered in 1963, Alpha-1 can cause life-threatening lung disease and/or liver disease. It is a leading genetic killer of adults in the United States and a leading cause of liver transplants in children.

For more information about AlphaNet or Alpha-1, visit www.alphanet.org.


© Business Wire 2018
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

HOT NEWS
