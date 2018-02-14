|
Alpine Immune Sciences : Human Resources Manager
02/14/2018 | 11:31pm CET
Job ID: 1112
We are seeking a Human Resources Manager reporting to the CFO.
The Human Resources Manager plays a critical role in establishing, enhancing, and maintaining Alpine's talent by planning, implementing, and evaluating HR policies, practices, and programs supporting our business strategies. This position manages and administers all areas of HR including talent acquisition, onboarding, employee development, employee relations, performance management, compensation, benefits, and separations. The successful candidate will possess a high level of integrity with a strong sense of urgency and results-orientation. Compensation commensurate with level of experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Talent Acquisition and Development
-
Work closely with management to develop and execute staffing plans attracting top talent and addressing skill and performance gaps
-
Manage recruiting, hiring, and pre-employment processes
-
Develop and execute performance management and goal setting programs to support business strategies
-
Serve as main point of contact for employee issues, faciliting effective resolution of any issues which arise
-
Manage and administer company-wide programs supporting employee engagement in our team environment including onboarding, employee recognition, and effective HR and company communications
-
Administer talent management programs and activities supporting individual and team professional development, organizational needs, and succession planning strategies.
Compensation and Benefits
-
Ensure Alpine's total compensation program is competitive and provides the best value for motivating and rewarding high caliber talent
-
Administer base pay and variable pay programs
-
Effectively manage employee benefits programs to provide comprehensive and cost-effective options
-
Work with benefits vendors to ensure competitive pricing and excellent customer service
-
Manage annual renewal and open enrollment processes
-
Responsible for all benefits administration.
Administration and Compliance
-
Plan, implement and administer all company-wide HR policies, programs, and procedures
-
Responsible for Employee Guide, Contractor Guide, and other communication pieces
-
Provide balanced, sound HR guidance and support to management to effectively motivate, manage, and develop individuals and teams
-
Coach managers and employees on effective problem resolution
-
Provide employee information transfer and documentation to support semi-monthly payroll
-
Collaborate with expert external HR resources and legal counsel, as needed
-
Ensure compliance with all federal, state, and local employment laws, regulations, and ordinances
-
Monitor company and industry requirements to make appropriate HR recommendations
-
Maintain all HR files and records
-
Perform other duties as assigned.
Skills and Experience:
Required
-
Bachelor's degree in related discipline or equivalent experience
-
Six years of well-rounded, progressively responsible HR Generalist experience in a nimble, team-focused work environment with demonstrated competence in hiring, performance management, compensation, and benefits.
-
Professional, hands-on style with a strategic approach to long-term goals and a tactical day-to-day approach to effective HR practices
-
The ideal person can flawlessly move from strategic to tactical activities without missing a beat
-
Ability to roll up sleeves and work with people throughout the organization to achieve collective results
-
Strong knowledge of state, federal, and local employment laws, regulations, ordinances and best HR practices
-
Collaborative and flexible work style, with a passion for HR and Alpine's mission
-
High degree of personal and professional integrity with the ability to build trust quickly
-
Effective communicator (verbal and written) and skilled listener able to identify the heart of an issue and effectively influence parties towards win-win solutions
-
Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint) and the ability to learn HR software
Preferred
-
Work experience in a life sciences and/or biotech environment
-
Experience as the #1 or #2 HR professional in a small, rapidly growing organization
-
Professional HR Certification.
Alpine team members enjoy competitive salaries, equity participation (stock options), and an excellent benefits package including health and life insurance, a 401(k), and generous time off benefits.
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 22:30:07 UTC.
|
|