Alpine Immune Sciences : Human Resources Manager

Job ID: 1112

We are seeking a Human Resources Manager reporting to the CFO.

The Human Resources Manager plays a critical role in establishing, enhancing, and maintaining Alpine's talent by planning, implementing, and evaluating HR policies, practices, and programs supporting our business strategies. This position manages and administers all areas of HR including talent acquisition, onboarding, employee development, employee relations, performance management, compensation, benefits, and separations. The successful candidate will possess a high level of integrity with a strong sense of urgency and results-orientation. Compensation commensurate with level of experience.

Key Responsibilities:

Talent Acquisition and Development

Work closely with management to develop and execute staffing plans attracting top talent and addressing skill and performance gaps Manage recruiting, hiring, and pre-employment processes Develop and execute performance management and goal setting programs to support business strategies

Serve as main point of contact for employee issues, faciliting effective resolution of any issues which arise

Manage and administer company-wide programs supporting employee engagement in our team environment including onboarding, employee recognition, and effective HR and company communications

Administer talent management programs and activities supporting individual and team professional development, organizational needs, and succession planning strategies.

Compensation and Benefits

Ensure Alpine's total compensation program is competitive and provides the best value for motivating and rewarding high caliber talent

Administer base pay and variable pay programs

Effectively manage employee benefits programs to provide comprehensive and cost-effective options

Work with benefits vendors to ensure competitive pricing and excellent customer service

Manage annual renewal and open enrollment processes

Responsible for all benefits administration.

Administration and Compliance

Plan, implement and administer all company-wide HR policies, programs, and procedures Responsible for Employee Guide, Contractor Guide, and other communication pieces

Provide balanced, sound HR guidance and support to management to effectively motivate, manage, and develop individuals and teams

Coach managers and employees on effective problem resolution

Provide employee information transfer and documentation to support semi-monthly payroll

Collaborate with expert external HR resources and legal counsel, as needed

Ensure compliance with all federal, state, and local employment laws, regulations, and ordinances

Monitor company and industry requirements to make appropriate HR recommendations

Maintain all HR files and records

Perform other duties as assigned.

Skills and Experience:

Required

Bachelor's degree in related discipline or equivalent experience

Six years of well-rounded, progressively responsible HR Generalist experience in a nimble, team-focused work environment with demonstrated competence in hiring, performance management, compensation, and benefits.

Professional, hands-on style with a strategic approach to long-term goals and a tactical day-to-day approach to effective HR practices

The ideal person can flawlessly move from strategic to tactical activities without missing a beat

Ability to roll up sleeves and work with people throughout the organization to achieve collective results

Strong knowledge of state, federal, and local employment laws, regulations, ordinances and best HR practices

Collaborative and flexible work style, with a passion for HR and Alpine's mission

High degree of personal and professional integrity with the ability to build trust quickly

Effective communicator (verbal and written) and skilled listener able to identify the heart of an issue and effectively influence parties towards win-win solutions

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint) and the ability to learn HR software

Preferred

Work experience in a life sciences and/or biotech environment

Experience as the #1 or #2 HR professional in a small, rapidly growing organization

Professional HR Certification.

Alpine team members enjoy competitive salaries, equity participation (stock options), and an excellent benefits package including health and life insurance, a 401(k), and generous time off benefits.