AlsoEnergy : Announces Merger with skytron energy, Completes Acquisition of Draker Corporation Assets

07/26/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Transactions strengthen solution portfolio and global reach to create a worldwide leader with over 18GW of solar PV, wind and storage assets under management.

AlsoEnergy, a leader in renewable energy software solutions, and skytron energy, one of Europe’s leading solar software and hardware companies, announced a merger that will create a global leader for renewable energy monitoring, controls, and asset management solutions. In addition, AlsoEnergy announced the acquisition of Draker Corporation, a pioneer in the solar monitoring industry.

These two transactions position AlsoEnergy as the world’s leading software and solutions provider. Together, the companies will combine their business operations to offer a global footprint with leading software, hardware, and control solutions for solar, wind, and storage assets.

“The merger of AlsoEnergy and skytron enables us to provide our customers and the marketplace with the industry’s most complete platform for the management of renewable energy assets,” said Bob Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of AlsoEnergy. “With skytron’s proven utility-scale technologies and AlsoEnergy’s strong commercial, industrial and utility presence, we can now offer our customers complete coverage for all types of assets.”

“We believe this transaction will provide what our customers have been asking for,” said Francisco Baraona, Managing Director of skytron energy. “Our combined solutions create a global software platform across all asset classes that is supported by proven hardware and control technologies and delivered with consistent sales, support and service across all geographies.”

In addition, AlsoEnergy has acquired the assets of Draker Corporation, a pioneer in the solar monitoring industry in the United States. “This strategic investment strengthens our global portfolio of best-in-class PV and storage performance management services for the C&I and Utility Scale segments,” continued Schaefer. “Together, AlsoEnergy, skytron and Draker look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading products, sales, support, and services to our customers.”

About AlsoEnergy

AlsoEnergy provides technology solutions for solar PV projects and other energy systems, including DAS systems and power plant control solutions. With 6GW of power monitored at more than 20,000 sites worldwide, AlsoEnergy is ranked by Greentech Media as the #1 independent software vendor (ISV) for solar monitoring in the US commercial market for 4 straight years. Complete solution packages from AlsoEnergy pair hardware and professional services with AlsoEnergy’s leading software platform PowerTrack.

For more information, visit: www.alsoenergy.com

About skytron energy

skytron energy has been developing integrated monitoring, control and remote monitoring systems since 1977. As one of the leading suppliers in the photovoltaics industry specializing in commercial and utility-scale power plants, the company has installed monitoring solutions in more than 1500 plants around the globe. The company’s core competencies include manufacturer-independent real-time plant condition monitoring, plug and play plant control, remote plant supervision, system migration of existing power plants and operation and maintenance. As a technology leader, skytron energy has received a number of prestigious awards, including the highly coveted Solar Industry Award for the skylog data logging system and the Intersolar Award for the PVGuard supervision platform.

For more information, visit: https://www.skytron-energy.com


© Business Wire 2018
