AlsoEnergy : Announces Merger with skytron energy, Completes Acquisition of Draker Corporation Assets

AlsoEnergy, a leader in renewable energy software solutions, and skytron
energy, one of Europe’s leading solar software and hardware companies,
announced a merger that will create a global leader for renewable energy
monitoring, controls, and asset management solutions. In addition,
AlsoEnergy announced the acquisition of Draker Corporation, a pioneer in
the solar monitoring industry.
These two transactions position AlsoEnergy as the world’s leading
software and solutions provider. Together, the companies will combine
their business operations to offer a global footprint with leading
software, hardware, and control solutions for solar, wind, and storage
assets.
“The merger of AlsoEnergy and skytron enables us to provide our
customers and the marketplace with the industry’s most complete platform
for the management of renewable energy assets,” said Bob Schaefer, Chief
Executive Officer of AlsoEnergy. “With skytron’s proven utility-scale
technologies and AlsoEnergy’s strong commercial, industrial and utility
presence, we can now offer our customers complete coverage for all types
of assets.”
“We believe this transaction will provide what our customers have been
asking for,” said Francisco Baraona, Managing Director of skytron
energy. “Our combined solutions create a global software platform across
all asset classes that is supported by proven hardware and control
technologies and delivered with consistent sales, support and service
across all geographies.”
In addition, AlsoEnergy has acquired the assets of Draker Corporation, a
pioneer in the solar monitoring industry in the United States. “This
strategic investment strengthens our global portfolio of best-in-class
PV and storage performance management services for the C&I and Utility
Scale segments,” continued Schaefer. “Together, AlsoEnergy, skytron and
Draker look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading products,
sales, support, and services to our customers.”
About AlsoEnergy
AlsoEnergy provides technology solutions for solar PV projects and other
energy systems, including DAS systems and power plant control solutions.
With 6GW of power monitored at more than 20,000 sites worldwide,
AlsoEnergy is ranked by Greentech Media as the #1 independent software
vendor (ISV) for solar monitoring in the US commercial market for 4
straight years. Complete solution packages from AlsoEnergy pair hardware
and professional services with AlsoEnergy’s leading software platform
PowerTrack.
For more information, visit: www.alsoenergy.com
About skytron energy
skytron energy has been developing integrated monitoring, control and
remote monitoring systems since 1977. As one of the leading suppliers in
the photovoltaics industry specializing in commercial and utility-scale
power plants, the company has installed monitoring solutions in more
than 1500 plants around the globe. The company’s core competencies
include manufacturer-independent real-time plant condition monitoring,
plug and play plant control, remote plant supervision, system migration
of existing power plants and operation and maintenance. As a technology
leader, skytron energy has received a number of prestigious awards,
including the highly coveted Solar Industry Award for the skylog data
logging system and the Intersolar Award for the PVGuard supervision
platform.
For more information, visit: https://www.skytron-energy.com
