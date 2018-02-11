Log in
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. Stock and Warrants Begin Trading Under New Symbols

02/11/2018 | 10:01pm CET

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the February 9, 2018 closing of the business combination between Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (“Silver Run II”) (NASDAQ:SRUN), (NASDAQ:SRUNU), (NASDAQ:SRUNW), Alta Mesa Holdings, LP (“Alta Mesa”) and Kingfisher Midstream, LLC (“Kingfisher”), Silver Run II has been renamed Alta Mesa Resources, Inc., and its common stock and warrants will be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “AMR” and “AMRWW,” respectively, beginning on February 12, 2018. The common stock and the warrants will each trade separately, but beginning on February 12, 2018, the units consisting of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant (NASDAQ:SRUNU) will no longer be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources is the successor of Silver Run II, and its strategy is to focus on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin through Alta Mesa and to provide midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and marketing, to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma through Kingfisher.  For more information, please visit http://altamesa.net/

Contact:

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.
Lance L. Weaver
(281) 943-5597
[email protected]
SOURCE: Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
