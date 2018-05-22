Log in
Altair Engineering : and Cray Extend Their Collaboration in High-Performance Computing

05/22/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

Altair and Cray Extend Their Collaboration in High-Performance Computing

PBS Professional® workload manager to continue maximizing utilization on Cray systems

TROY, Mich. - May 22, 2018 -Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) announces a 3-year extension to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cray Inc. Under the terms of this agreement, PBS Professional will remain bundled as the preferred commercial scheduler on new systems manufactured and shipped by Cray.

'Our relationship with Altair continues to benefit our common customers, as we deliver unique, integrated technologies that are ready to meet their highest HPC requirements,' said Fred Kohout, Senior Vice President of Products and Chief Marketing Officer at Cray. 'Altair and PBS Professional are established leaders in HPC workload management, and we will continue to leverage this agreement for growth in commercial and other emerging market segments.'

PBS Professional gives Cray users a more efficient, reliable solution for HPC workload management. Altair collaborates with Cray to ensure tight, seamless integration. As a Cray-integrated product, PBS Professional optimizes job scheduling on Cray systems to achieve the highest possible utilization levels.

'After being selected last year as the first software company to receive Cray's supplier of the year award, we are honored that Cray continues to name Altair as their premier workload management software supplier,' said Sam Mahalingam, Chief Technical Officer HPC/Cloud Solutions, Altair. 'This agreement represents a continuation of Altair's long-standing relationship with Cray.'

The joint Cray-Altair solution provides a superior solution for HPC users, ensuring the availability of reserved resources, optimizing the usage of non-reserved resources, and improving scheduling predictability so users have greater insight into the timing of their workload.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)
Altair transforms design and decision making by applying simulation, machine learning and optimization throughout product lifecycles. Our broad portfolio of simulation technology and patented units-based software licensing model enable Simulation-Driven Innovation™ for our customers. With more than 2,000 employees, Altair is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA and operates 71 offices throughout 24 countries. Altair serves more than 5,000 customers across broad industry segments. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:32:06 UTC
