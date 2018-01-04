Log in
Altice : USA RECOGNIZES HISPANIC HERITAGE STUDENT ESSAY CONTEST WINNERS

01/04/2018 | 05:44pm CET

1/4/2018

ALTICE USA RECOGNIZES HISPANIC HERITAGE STUDENT ESSAY CONTEST WINNERS

Winners include middle school and high school students across the

Optimum and Suddenlink service areas

New York, January 4, 2018 - Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services, today announces the winners of its annual student essay contest which it held earlier this fall in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Company partnered with Condista, which represents Spanish-language TV channels including Atreseries, Antena3, NTN24, Nuestra Tele and Sur Perú among others.

"Altice USA is proud to recognize the winners of our Hispanic Heritage student essay contest, which champions diversity and the positive contributions to the Hispanic culture on our society," said Lee Schroeder, senior vice president, government and community affairs. "Congratulations to this year's winners and all the students that participated in the contest which celebrated the rich Hispanic heritage and culture that is a vital part of the communities where our customers and employees live and work. Special thanks to Condista for their partnership on the contest."

"Condista is pleased to partner with Altice USA on this important educational initiative," said Jorge Fiterre, Founder & Partner, Condista. "We congratulate each of this year's winners and, as always, aim to provide the best in content for our Hispanic viewers in the U.S."

The 2017 essay contest for high-school students (grades 9 through 12) and middle-school students (grades 6 through 8) in the communities that Altice USA serves with its Optimum and Suddenlink internet, television and phone services asked students to: "Name a Latino, past or present, with whom you would choose to spend a day and explain why." One grand prize ($1,500 cash scholarship) and three runner up prizes (iPad mini) will be awarded in the high school and middle school categories for both Optimum and Suddenlink service areas to the following winners:

SUDDENLINK HIGH SCHOOL

Prize

Student Name

Name of School / City /

State

Grade Level

Essay Topic

Grand Prize

Khristal Frewaldt

College View High School, College Station, Texas

9

Selena Quintanilla (Singer/actress)

Runner Up

Kimberly Lamb

Bryan High School, Bryan, Texas

12

Alicia Alonso (Ballerina)

Runner Up

Anna Fatta

Parkersburg High School, Parkersberg, West Virginia

12

Marianela Nunez (Ballet Dancer)

Runner Up

Jax Belin

Jessieville High School, Jessieville, Arkansas

12

Santiago Ramon y Cajal (Scientist/doctor)

SUDDENLINK MIDDLE SCHOOL

Prize

Student Name

Name of School / City /

State

Grade Level

Essay Topic

Grand Prize

Danalyn Belanger

DeRidder Junior High, DeRidder, Louisiana

6

Parent (Mother)

Runner Up

Abigail Lifrieri

St. Martha Catholic School, Kingwood, Texas

7

Frida Kahlo (Artist)

Runner Up

Kayleni Garcia

Athens Middle School, Athens, Texas

6

Shakira (Singer)

Runner Up

Cade Redden

Lakeside Junior High, Sibley, Louisiana

7

George Lopez (Comedian)

OPTIMUM HIGH SCHOOL

Prize

Student Name

Name of School / City /

State

Grade Level

Essay Topic

Grand Prize

Adrys Turbi

Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School, Bronx, New York

11

Sonia Sotomayor (Associate Justice of The Supreme Court)

Runner Up

Larry Bella-Castilla

Academy Of Information Technology And Engineering, Stamford, Connecticut

10

"A Day With My Parents"

Runner Up

Aashini Shah

W.T Clarke High School, Westbury, New York

12

Theodore Taylor (Scientist)

Runner Up

Vilma Rodrigues

Technology High School, Newark, New Jersey

10

Cesar Chavez (Labor Leader)

OPTIMUM MIDDLE SCHOOL

Prize

Student Name

Name of School / City /

State

Grade Level

Essay Topic

Grand Prize

Ella Bacon

South Ocean Middle School, Patchogue, New York

7

"Mamita" (Great Grandmother)

Runner Up

Julia Mandios

Long Island School for the Gifted, Huntington, New York

8

Sarah Martinez Tucker (Teacher)

Runner Up

Angel Mendoza

Long Island School for the Gifted Huntington, New York

8

"Adelso Guerra Bolanos"

(Great Grandfather)

Runner Up

Yolanda Contreras

North Middle School, Brentwood, New York

8

Selena Gomez

Optimum-branded television, internet and phone services are available in areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Suddenlink-branded television, internet and phone services are available in areas of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Click here to learn more about how Altice USA is involved in your community.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the U.S. business of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

About Condista

Condista one of the most dynamic and proactive Spanish content distribution companies in the U.S, with more than seventy-years of collective experience in Spanish content distribution representing more than 25 Spanish-language networks from Latin-American, and Europe is committed to bringing only the best Spanish-language TV to millions of Hispanic households in the U.S regardless of country of origin. For more information please visit: http://condista.com

# # #

Contact: Kristen Blank, Altice USA, 516-803-2358, [email protected]

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 16:44:05 UTC.

