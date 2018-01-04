1/4/2018

ALTICE USA RECOGNIZES HISPANIC HERITAGE STUDENT ESSAY CONTEST WINNERS

Winners include middle school and high school students across the

Optimum and Suddenlink service areas

New York, January 4, 2018 - Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services, today announces the winners of its annual student essay contest which it held earlier this fall in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Company partnered with Condista, which represents Spanish-language TV channels including Atreseries, Antena3, NTN24, Nuestra Tele and Sur Perú among others.

"Altice USA is proud to recognize the winners of our Hispanic Heritage student essay contest, which champions diversity and the positive contributions to the Hispanic culture on our society," said Lee Schroeder, senior vice president, government and community affairs. "Congratulations to this year's winners and all the students that participated in the contest which celebrated the rich Hispanic heritage and culture that is a vital part of the communities where our customers and employees live and work. Special thanks to Condista for their partnership on the contest."

"Condista is pleased to partner with Altice USA on this important educational initiative," said Jorge Fiterre, Founder & Partner, Condista. "We congratulate each of this year's winners and, as always, aim to provide the best in content for our Hispanic viewers in the U.S."

The 2017 essay contest for high-school students (grades 9 through 12) and middle-school students (grades 6 through 8) in the communities that Altice USA serves with its Optimum and Suddenlink internet, television and phone services asked students to: "Name a Latino, past or present, with whom you would choose to spend a day and explain why." One grand prize ($1,500 cash scholarship) and three runner up prizes (iPad mini) will be awarded in the high school and middle school categories for both Optimum and Suddenlink service areas to the following winners:

SUDDENLINK HIGH SCHOOL Prize Student Name Name of School / City / State Grade Level Essay Topic Grand Prize Khristal Frewaldt College View High School, College Station, Texas 9 Selena Quintanilla (Singer/actress) Runner Up Kimberly Lamb Bryan High School, Bryan, Texas 12 Alicia Alonso (Ballerina) Runner Up Anna Fatta Parkersburg High School, Parkersberg, West Virginia 12 Marianela Nunez (Ballet Dancer) Runner Up Jax Belin Jessieville High School, Jessieville, Arkansas 12 Santiago Ramon y Cajal (Scientist/doctor)

SUDDENLINK MIDDLE SCHOOL Prize Student Name Name of School / City / State Grade Level Essay Topic Grand Prize Danalyn Belanger DeRidder Junior High, DeRidder, Louisiana 6 Parent (Mother) Runner Up Abigail Lifrieri St. Martha Catholic School, Kingwood, Texas 7 Frida Kahlo (Artist) Runner Up Kayleni Garcia Athens Middle School, Athens, Texas 6 Shakira (Singer) Runner Up Cade Redden Lakeside Junior High, Sibley, Louisiana 7 George Lopez (Comedian)

OPTIMUM HIGH SCHOOL Prize Student Name Name of School / City / State Grade Level Essay Topic Grand Prize Adrys Turbi Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School, Bronx, New York 11 Sonia Sotomayor (Associate Justice of The Supreme Court) Runner Up Larry Bella-Castilla Academy Of Information Technology And Engineering, Stamford, Connecticut 10 "A Day With My Parents" Runner Up Aashini Shah W.T Clarke High School, Westbury, New York 12 Theodore Taylor (Scientist) Runner Up Vilma Rodrigues Technology High School, Newark, New Jersey 10 Cesar Chavez (Labor Leader)

OPTIMUM MIDDLE SCHOOL Prize Student Name Name of School / City / State Grade Level Essay Topic Grand Prize Ella Bacon South Ocean Middle School, Patchogue, New York 7 "Mamita" (Great Grandmother) Runner Up Julia Mandios Long Island School for the Gifted, Huntington, New York 8 Sarah Martinez Tucker (Teacher) Runner Up Angel Mendoza Long Island School for the Gifted Huntington, New York 8 "Adelso Guerra Bolanos" (Great Grandfather) Runner Up Yolanda Contreras North Middle School, Brentwood, New York 8 Selena Gomez

Optimum-branded television, internet and phone services are available in areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Suddenlink-branded television, internet and phone services are available in areas of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the U.S. business of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

About Condista

Condista one of the most dynamic and proactive Spanish content distribution companies in the U.S, with more than seventy-years of collective experience in Spanish content distribution representing more than 25 Spanish-language networks from Latin-American, and Europe is committed to bringing only the best Spanish-language TV to millions of Hispanic households in the U.S regardless of country of origin. For more information please visit: http://condista.com

