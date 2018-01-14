Altierre and Eversight Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Targeted Promotions and Dynamic Pricing

Altierre Corp. and Eversight today announced a strategic partnership at
the National Retail Federation Annual Conference and Expo. The Eversight
and Altierre platforms enable retailers to dynamically update prices to
respond to market conditions and offer targeted promotions, increasing
sales and net margin performance.
“Altierre’s IOT platform enables millions of devices to connect, share
information and serve customers. For retailers, Altierre’s platform
delivers a connected store experience. For the first time, retailers can
communicate directly and engage with their customers in the aisle where
more than 70% of purchase decisions are made,” said Rob Crane, SVP,
Global Sales and Marketing, Altierre.
“We are excited to partner with Altierre to break down the last barrier
preventing brick and mortar stores from being as nimble as digital
channels. The combination of the Eversight and Altierre platforms allows
retailers to make in-store experiences as smart, dynamic, and
personalized as they are in ecommerce,” said Jamie Rapperport,
co-founder and CEO of Eversight.
Being able to influence purchase decisions at the shelf allows retailers
to maximize value. It also provides retailers with the IoT capabilities
to thrive in the face of ongoing threats and challenges from disruptive
sales channels.
Retailers for the first time can gain the same insights and
transparency, and instantly react and seize profit opportunities, as
online merchants have long employed.
“IoT enables retailers to compete on a level playing field. The time to
leverage IoT is now and this alliance with Eversight is a major win for
brick-and-mortal retailers,” Crane said.
Altierre Corp. is the only future proof wireless IoT system. The
system’s ultra-low energy requirement, bi-directional messaging and
solutions suite provide brick-and-mortar retailers with the same agility
as online merchants to continuously monitor, detect, flag and seize net
profit opportunities across all areas of the business. Altierre’s
patented system performs flawlessly in any store environment regardless
of temperature extremes, line-of-sight barriers or concurrent channel
frequency activities. Incorporated in 2003, Altierre is headquartered in
San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit: www.altierre.com
Eversight leverages AI and experimentation to create and deliver
smart, dynamic pricing and personalized promotions at scale. Global
brands and retailers rely on the Eversight platform to optimize pricing
to respond to market conditions, deliver higher ROI on promotional
spend, and enable real-time, data-driven collaboration on promotion
investment. Venture-backed, founded in 2013, and headquartered in Palo
Alto, California, the Eversight platform has tested and optimized over
15,000 offers, in 1,500 product groups, on 50 retailers and digital
platforms. Eversight’s flagship product, Offer Bank, is delivering more
personalized and engaging promotions at leading customers such as
Coca-Cola, Hershey’s, Mars, and Molson Coors, and generating 10-25%
improvement in sales volume. For more information, visit: www.eversightlabs.com
