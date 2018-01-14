Log in
Altierre and Motion Display Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Fuel Dynamic Promotions

01/14/2018 | 03:01pm CET

The move brings together the world’s most powerful IoT provider and the leading global manufacturer of retail e-paper displays and signage to further empower in-store promotions.

Altierre Corp. and Motion Display today announced a global strategic alliance on the opening day of the National Retail Federation Annual Conference and Expo here.

The alliance teams Motion Display’s innovative suite of award-winning e-paper signage and display instruments with Altierre’s wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) “future-proof” platform to drive in-store dynamic promotions.

“Being able to influence purchase decisions at the shelf allows retailers to maximize value. The combination of real-time wireless IoT and e–paper signage and displays empowers retailers to change and highlight promotional content to fit the situation. Retailers can now exert ultimate control over the shopper experience," said Niclas Qvist, VP, Partner Management and Marketing, Altierre.

Motion Display specializes in developing, manufacturing and bringing to market a broad array of customizable e-paper displays and add-ons for point-of-purchase advertising. The flashing attention-grabbing displays are thin, light, and easily deployed.

“With 70% or more of purchase decisions made at the store shelf, we are focused on influencing shoppers where they spend their money,” said Anna Engholm, CEO, Motion Display. “Our technology is unique and extensive documentation clearly proves that our products significantly increase both the product's visibility and sales in a cost-effective way.”

The alliance further strengthens Altierre’s already powerful suite of IoT solutions for retailers to transition to more agile and potent vehicles to engage shoppers and compete successfully.

Altierre is the world leader in wireless IoT systems. The company’s groundbreaking technology platform and solutions enable retailers to transform every item and activity in the store into nonstop nerve centers for identifying and seizing profit opportunities.

Teaming up with Motion Display to provide even more powerful promotional options and dynamic content is a significant win for retailers seeking to gain the competitive edge moving forward.

“With the growing threat from Amazon and other disruptive sales channels, retailers are under tremendous pressure to change how they do business. They need the ability to market to shoppers in the aisle, create pricing incentives in real-time and understand shopper preferences, which is more important than ever,” said Rob Crane, SVP, Global Sales and Marketing, Altierre.

Altierre Corp. is the only future proof wireless IoT system. The system’s ultra-low energy requirement, bi-directional messaging and solutions suite provide brick-and-mortar retailers with the same agility as online merchants to continuously monitor, detect, flag and seize net profit opportunities across all areas of the business. Altierre’s patented system performs flawlessly in any store environment regardless of temperature extremes, line-of-sight barriers or concurrent channel frequency activities. Incorporated in 2003, Altierre is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit: www.altierre.com

Motion Display is the leading global manufacturer of electronic paper display and signage as part of a broad suite of innovative solutions for efficient in-store retail marketing. The company was founded in Uppsala, Sweden, in 2005, by Erik Danielsson, former CEO of Pharmacia AB and founder of e.g. Pricer AB. Motion Display is listed on the Swedish marketplace AktieTorget as MODI.

For more information, visit: www.motiondisplay.com

The information in this press release is information which Motion Display Scandinavia AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication on January 15, 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
