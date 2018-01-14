Altierre and Motion Display Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Fuel Dynamic Promotions

Altierre Corp. and Motion Display today announced a global strategic
alliance on the opening day of the National Retail Federation Annual
Conference and Expo here.
The alliance teams Motion Display’s innovative suite of award-winning
e-paper signage and display instruments with Altierre’s wireless
Internet-of-Things (IoT) “future-proof” platform to drive in-store
dynamic promotions.
“Being able to influence purchase decisions at the shelf allows
retailers to maximize value. The combination of real-time wireless IoT
and e–paper signage and displays empowers retailers to change and
highlight promotional content to fit the situation. Retailers can now
exert ultimate control over the shopper experience," said Niclas Qvist,
VP, Partner Management and Marketing, Altierre.
Motion Display specializes in developing, manufacturing and bringing to
market a broad array of customizable e-paper displays and add-ons for
point-of-purchase advertising. The flashing attention-grabbing displays
are thin, light, and easily deployed.
“With 70% or more of purchase decisions made at the store shelf, we are
focused on influencing shoppers where they spend their money,” said Anna
Engholm, CEO, Motion Display. “Our technology is unique and extensive
documentation clearly proves that our products significantly increase
both the product's visibility and sales in a cost-effective way.”
The alliance further strengthens Altierre’s already powerful suite of
IoT solutions for retailers to transition to more agile and potent
vehicles to engage shoppers and compete successfully.
Altierre is the world leader in wireless IoT systems. The company’s
groundbreaking technology platform and solutions enable retailers to
transform every item and activity in the store into nonstop nerve
centers for identifying and seizing profit opportunities.
Teaming up with Motion Display to provide even more powerful promotional
options and dynamic content is a significant win for retailers seeking
to gain the competitive edge moving forward.
“With the growing threat from Amazon and other disruptive sales
channels, retailers are under tremendous pressure to change how they do
business. They need the ability to market to shoppers in the aisle,
create pricing incentives in real-time and understand shopper
preferences, which is more important than ever,” said Rob Crane, SVP,
Global Sales and Marketing, Altierre.
Altierre Corp. is the only future proof wireless IoT system. The
system’s ultra-low energy requirement, bi-directional messaging and
solutions suite provide brick-and-mortar retailers with the same agility
as online merchants to continuously monitor, detect, flag and seize net
profit opportunities across all areas of the business. Altierre’s
patented system performs flawlessly in any store environment regardless
of temperature extremes, line-of-sight barriers or concurrent channel
frequency activities. Incorporated in 2003, Altierre is headquartered in
San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit: www.altierre.com
Motion Display is the leading global manufacturer of electronic
paper display and signage as part of a broad suite of innovative
solutions for efficient in-store retail marketing. The company was
founded in Uppsala, Sweden, in 2005, by Erik Danielsson, former CEO of
Pharmacia AB and founder of e.g. Pricer AB. Motion Display is listed on
the Swedish marketplace AktieTorget as MODI.
For more information, visit: www.motiondisplay.com
The information in this press release is information which Motion
Display Scandinavia AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse
Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for
publication on January 15, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180114005055/en/