Altus Capital Partners Receives Buyouts’ Small Market Deal of the Year Award for Rocla Investment

03/19/2018 | 12:39pm CET

Altus Capital Partners, Inc. (“Altus”), an investment firm focused on the North American manufacturing sector, was awarded Buyouts Magazine’s 2018 Small Market Deal of the Year for the acquisition and subsequent sale of Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc., the leading producer of pre-stressed concrete rail ties in North America for Class I railroads, commuter passenger operations, transit authorities and industrial operations.

Altus acquired Rocla in May 2013 and subsequently partnered with management to accelerate the Company’s growth by funding two add-on acquisitions, two new facilities and plant expansion. These additional investments allowed Rocla to further expand its customer base, product offerings and reach throughout the U.S. and Mexico. The company was sold to German-based rail infrastructure supplier Vossloh Group in January 2017.

Russell J. Greenberg, Founder and Managing Partner, said, “This award reflects our long-term investment strategy focused on manufacturing highly engineered products in North America. Our investment team engaged in a collaborative partnership with management to help them achieve the growth that was restricted under their prior owner by aggressively pursuing new plants and acquisitions.”

“This award is also a reflection of the quality and dedication of Rocla’s talented management team, which remains in place under Vossloh’s ownership,” added Partner Heidi M. Goldstein. “We were fortunate to work with such a team, which brought to our partnership a deep understanding of the changes reshaping the rail sector and how to address them.”

About Altus Capital Partners

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market manufacturing businesses. We believe that our exclusive focus on manufacturing provides us with a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to achieve growth. With offices in Wilton, CT and Lincolnshire, IL, Altus Capital Partners has completed 17 platform investments and numerous accretive add on acquisitions since 2003. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
