Altus Capital Partners Receives Buyouts’ Small Market Deal of the Year Award for Rocla Investment

Altus
Capital Partners, Inc. (“Altus”), an investment firm focused on the
North American manufacturing sector, was awarded Buyouts Magazine’s 2018
Small Market Deal of the Year for the acquisition and subsequent sale of Rocla
Concrete Tie, Inc., the leading producer of pre-stressed concrete
rail ties in North America for Class I railroads, commuter passenger
operations, transit authorities and industrial operations.
Altus acquired Rocla in May 2013 and subsequently partnered with
management to accelerate the Company’s growth by funding two add-on
acquisitions, two new facilities and plant expansion. These additional
investments allowed Rocla to further expand its customer base, product
offerings and reach throughout the U.S. and Mexico. The company was sold
to German-based rail infrastructure supplier Vossloh
Group in January 2017.
Russell J. Greenberg, Founder and Managing Partner, said, “This award
reflects our long-term investment strategy focused on manufacturing
highly engineered products in North America. Our investment team engaged
in a collaborative partnership with management to help them achieve the
growth that was restricted under their prior owner by aggressively
pursuing new plants and acquisitions.”
“This award is also a reflection of the quality and dedication of
Rocla’s talented management team, which remains in place under Vossloh’s
ownership,” added Partner Heidi M. Goldstein. “We were fortunate to work
with such a team, which brought to our partnership a deep understanding
of the changes reshaping the rail sector and how to address them.”
About Altus Capital Partners
Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control
investments in middle market manufacturing businesses. We believe that
our exclusive focus on manufacturing provides us with a unique
understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in
the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and
seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to
achieve growth. With offices in Wilton, CT and Lincolnshire, IL, Altus
Capital Partners has completed 17 platform investments and numerous
accretive add on acquisitions since 2003. For more information, please
visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005579/en/