Aluminum Association : Welcomes Three New Member Companies

Assan Aluminyum, Reliant Aluminum Products LLC, and AluMore join the association as new member companies.

ARLINGTON, VA - The Aluminum Association announced today the addition of three new member companies: Assan Aluminyum, AluMore and Reliant Aluminum Products LLC. AluMore and Reliant Aluminum Products LLC join as associate members - a firm that supplies the aluminum industry with goods and services. Assan Aluminyum joins as a producer member - a firm that makes or fabricates aluminum.

'We are pleased to have Assan Aluminyum, AluMore and Reliant Aluminum Products join us as the newest members of the Aluminum Association,' said Michelle O'Neill, Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs & Sustainability at Alcoa and Chair of the Aluminum Association. 'The industry has an opportunity to play an even bigger role in the nation's manufacturing growth, and the more voices we have representing the full aluminum value chain the better. We look forward to these new members joining the conversation to advance aluminum.'

New members include:

Assan Aluminyum: Assan Aluminyum is one of the largest flat-rolled aluminum producers in Europe and serves its North American customers through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kibar Americas, based in Chicago, Ill. Assan Aluminyum manufactures coil & sheet, foil and pre-painted aluminum products for a variety of sectors such as packaging, distribution, construction, consumer durables, automotive and HVAC.

AluMore: Headquartered in Riverside, CA, AluMore is a group of companies that provides a variety of products across the full aluminum casting process from the entry side of the furnaces to the semi-finished products. AluMore also supplies full turnkey projects from feasibility support, through the engineering, design and fabrication phase to installation.

Reliant Aluminum Products, LLC: Based in High Point, NC, Reliant Aluminum Products, LLC is the North American supplier of Clariant dyes and chemistry for aluminum anodizing and finishing. The company, which was founded in 2008, offers a wide spectrum of process and analytical testing capabilities, as well as product development and application improvement.

Preliminary data shows aluminum demand in North America totaled 27.2 billion pounds in 2017 - the eighth year of consecutive demand growth and a record since tracking began in the 1960s. However, persistent illegally subsidized Chinese overcapacity is distorting the market and hurting the entire domestic aluminum value chain.

The Aluminum Association is committed to combatting illegal and unfair trade practices to ensure the continued health and growth of the U.S. industry. As membership continues to grow, the association will continue to advocate for rules-based trading practices.

